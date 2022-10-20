The upshot: Some parents who live in the Prairie Ridge neighborhood — which, generally, sits east of Nall Avenue and west of Mission Road, between 75th and 79th streets — say they’d be concerned about their kids’ safety walking or biking to school if they’re rezoned to Tomahawk Elementary.

A group of Prairie Village neighbors is calling on the Shawnee Mission School District to craft a new third concept for proposed enrollment boundary changes at Briarwood Elementary on 86th Street.

Two boundary change concepts already presented by the district both would have students living in Prairie Ridge who are currently zoned to Briarwood, instead attend Tomahawk.

Background: Shawnee Mission needs to adjust Briarwood’s attendance zone in order to address longstanding overcrowding issues at the school, and will have to shift some Briarwood students to Tomahawk in order to do that.

The district has released two conceptual maps but some community members, including some in Prairie Ridge, say neither fully addresses the overcrowding problem.

Both concepts would result in about 540 students enrolled at Briarwood and 370 to 380 enrolled at Tomahawk.

The district say its ideal capacity range for elementary schools is between 525 and 575 students, so Tomahawk would still be under-enrolled with the proposed boundary changes.

State of play: David Smith, a district spokesperson, told the Post via email that district leaders have acknowledged this concern and the working group, along with the district’s consultant, RSP and Associates, “will review data to bring forth revised concepts for consideration.”

Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said in a September board meeting that the schools cannot be numerically even because of the special education programming offered at Tomahawk.

Prairie Ridge concerns: Abbey Thomas and Cheryll and Joseph Pacey are leading efforts to share the concerns of the Prairie Ridge neighborhood.

Their top issue, they say, are concerns about the walkability and bikeability of kids going to Tomahawk.

Both proposed maps would require Prairie Ridge walkers and cyclists to cross Nall and Lamar avenues in order to get to Tomahawk.

They say they’d like to see a proposal that uses Nall Avenue as a potential dividing line between the schools’ boundaries.

What else: Another concern they shared is worries that the Prairie Ridge neighborhood will be isolated from its larger community, which includes the nearby Corinth Hills neighborhood to the south, which would remain zoned to Briarwood under the current proposals.

What they’re saying: Cheryll Pacey said she’s disappointed there is no map currently in which Prairie Ridge is allowed to stay at Briarwood.

She said she was told by a boundary working group members at a public input session on Oct. 6 that Prairie Ridge staying at Briarwood was not discussed.

Thomas said Briarwood has been overcrowded since she was a student there.

Thomas said she’s heard from older Prairie Ridge neighbors who feel they’ve already fought to keep Prairie Ridge in the Briarwood boundary before, too.

They say they hope the boundary change process ends with both school communities as viable as possible.

Key quote: “We really want there to be a diverse, successful community at Tomahawk, and I want Briarwood to continue to be a successful school with fewer students to alleviate class sizes and room shortages and eliminate the need for traveling specials teachers,” Thomas said.

District response: Smith said the boundary work group is making adjustments to the concepts regarding enrollment capacity following the public input session and the survey results.

Smith said the consultants RSP began the process by sharing two maps with the working group and brought those concepts forward to the public input session.

“The members of the boundary work group have volunteers to shoulder an incredibly difficult task, which they are right in the middle of now,” Smith said. “We look forward to seeing the outcome of this difficult and important work.”

What about families with older and younger children?

Thomas and the Paceys say they’re also concerned about what this boundary change means for families like their own, who have children of different ages who may be impacted differently.

Smith told the Post via email this week that at the time of a boundary change, Shawnee Mission only allows sixth grade students to remain at their original school.

Children in lower grades, then, would be required to transfer if they are rezoned, though sixth graders could also voluntarily transfer to the new school, too.

Next steps: The district’s boundary change work group meets on Thursday, Oct. 27, to discuss feedback from the first public input session.