  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park committee stymies request for improvement district at 95th and Nieman

The Overland Park Finance Administration and Economic Development Committee considered on Wednesday an application for a new community improvement district for the 95th Street and Nieman Road redevelopment. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

A developer’s unusual request for tax incentives on a project that’s already started construction was short-circuited Wednesday night after an Overland Park committee voted to take no action on the proposal, effectively ending its prospects.

Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council’s Finance Administration and Economic Development Committee considered an application from entity Oak Park Pad Partners, LLC, for a new community improvement district, or CID, for a $5.7 million redevelopment project at 95th Street and Nieman Road.

