Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council’s Finance Administration and Economic Development Committee considered an application from entity Oak Park Pad Partners, LLC, for a new community improvement district, or CID, for a $5.7 million redevelopment project at 95th Street and Nieman Road.

A developer’s unusual request for tax incentives on a project that’s already started construction was short-circuited Wednesday night after an Overland Park committee voted to take no action on the proposal, effectively ending its prospects.

Work on the site is already underway, and several councilmembers expressed misgivings about creating an improvement district for the project, which is ultimately set to bring two restaurants, including an IHOP to the area.

The ask: The developer requested a one-cent sales tax imposed on sales-tax generating activities within the district to help finance approximately $1 million in project costs.

With no bonds or assessments, the CID would have been on a pay-as-you-go basis with the city for development costs.

Funds raised by the special one-cent sales tax within the district’s boundaries would have been primarily dedicated to pay off construction costs, including work such as grading, sewer and stormwater improvements, according to Austin Parker, an attorney with Parker and Parker Law Firm, who represented the developer at Wednesday’s meeting.

In addition, carbon-neutral transportation alternatives, like four electric vehicle charging stations, ADA-accessible walking facilities and a bicycle rack, would also have been funded through the CID.

Site background: Unlike a typical CID application, construction has already begun on the site at 95th and Nieman, with developers saying they are nearly 70% done with the first of three phases of the project.

Parker said Wednesday that the development is likely to enter into its second phase of construction before the end of the year.

Once construction is completed, the site will be home to a new IHOP restaurant and a franchise of international bakery chain Paris Baguette, with the two businesses sharing a space in a new building over a former Bank Midwest location.

A stand-alone bank will also be located on the lot.

What committee deiced for CID at 95th and Nieman

Ultimately, the committee voted unanimously 7-0 to take no action on the CID application, meaning the item will now not come before the full city council.