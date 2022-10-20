  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission weighs new regulations for e-cigarette retailers

Mission vape regulations

Mission will soon consider proposed rules for e-cigarette retailers and vape shops that would require new stores to be at least 200 feet away from schools and daycare centers. Above, Juul e-cigarette products sold at a Hy-Vee in Mission, which would be grandfathered in to any new regulations. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The city of Mission is weighing new regulations on shops that sell e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

The upshot: Mission’s finance committee recently directed city staff to develop a presentation on potential rules governing where new tobacco retailers can open in the city.

