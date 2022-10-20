The upshot: Mission’s finance committee recently directed city staff to develop a presentation on potential rules governing where new tobacco retailers can open in the city.

The city of Mission is weighing new regulations on shops that sell e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

The regulations would impose a limit on vape shops from opening up within a certain distance from schools, daycare centers, churches or colleges.

The idea is modeled off similar limits already in place in Shawnee, Mission City Administrator Laura Smith told the finance committee on Oct. 12.

Shawnee currently does not allow e-cigarette and tobacco retailers within 200 feet of schools.

How it would work: Mission’s prospective regulations would only apply to new tobacco retailers, which are licensed through the state, Smith said.

The nine vape shops already in Mission — including a Casey’s that is not yet open on Johnson Drive, two liquor stores, QuikTrip and Hy-Vee — would be grandfathered into any potential regulations.

Smith said the 200-foot example is what Shawnee currently allows, but that might not be the right distance for Mission, which is a smaller community.

Additionally, if one of the nine operating vape shops were to close, then a new vape shop could not be opened at that same location if it conflicts with nay new distance regulations.

Background: Smith said Mission already prohibits smoking indoors at any facility in the city.

She said that deterring youth from tobacco use is something the city has discussed in the past.

Councilmember Ken Davis, in particular, has been an advocate for this effort, Smith said.

Key quote: “I know that over time I have been an advocate for tobacco-free Kansas, and any way that we can reduce the exposure of youth to vape products and other tobacco products, I think it’s a healthy thing for our community,” Davis said at the meeting.

What happens next?

Mission city staff plans to work on a more thorough presentation to bring back to the city council in December.