Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas State Board of Education .

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to item #4:

This spring, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill that will allow students to attend any public school in the state provided it has space for them starting in June 2024. The “open enrollment” bill has attracted a lot of attention here in Johnson County. Are you comfortable with the open enrollment policy taking effect in 2024? Why or why not?

Sheila Albers

As a Blue Valley parent, I am keenly aware of how fortunate we are in Johnson County to have exemplary schools that are ranked highly both locally and nationally. We want this quality of education for all students in Kansas. However, open enrollment actually works in opposition to this goal.

Currently, special education is not fully funded so additional students added to a neighboring district who need special education will lead to further strain of limited resources. Specifically, Blue Valley is only compensated by the state for 64% of special education. There are no guarantees in the legislation that additional state funding will be provided to serve these students coming from other districts.

Additionally, open enrollment will be a logistical nightmare for schools. Staffing is determined by enrollment. Currently, enrollment can be predicted with some certainty by looking at numbers from the previous year. This allows school districts to hire the best teachers in a timely manner. Open enrollment will make this so much more difficult and force schools to be looking for teachers at the last minute in the middle of a teacher shortage. This is not good for students.

Improving the quality of education for all Kansas kids will not be solved by open enrollment. In fact, it will cause classrooms to be overcrowded which will be highly frustrating to teachers and parents. Rather, we should be working with districts to provide high quality services within their attendance areas.

Michelle Dombrosky (incumbent)

Did not respond

Tomorrow we will publish candidates’ answers to our final question:

Kansas school districts have continued to face teachers shortages. What do you see as the top impediments to bringing more qualified teachers into the classroom, and what can the state do to address them?