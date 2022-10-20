Kansas House candidates on the issues: Open enrollment

Last month, we asked Post readers what they wanted to hear candidates discuss before marking their ballots. With that input, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives.

We’ll be publishing candidate responses to one question each day this week. See candidates’ responses to questions about election integrity, inflation and abortion. Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to item #4:

This spring, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill that will allow students to attend any public school in the state provided it has space for them starting in June 2024. The “open enrollment” bill has attracted a lot of attention here in Johnson County. Are you comfortable with the open enrollment policy taking effect in 2024? Why or why not?

District 22

Linsday Vaughn (incumbent Democrat)

I believe the state should be focused on providing a high-quality public education for every student, in every single school district across Kansas. I am afraid that the new open enrollment policy will create a destructive self-fulfilling prophecy that will ultimately lead to greater disparities in our public schools. Under-resourced districts will see an outflow of students, which will cause those districts to receive less funding, driving them into worse performance and thus making families even more desperate to leave. At the same time, the districts receiving an influx of students will be less equipped to effectively plan for each school year and accommodate student needs.

Over time, under-resourced districts will close, leaving students in those communities with even fewer options for success. Districts that are still open will become overcrowded and less able to provide the same quality of education. It is a lose-lose scenario. Instead of open enrollment, we should be focused on fully funding public schools, doing more to achieve adequacy and equity, fully funding special education, and increasing teacher pay. Constitutional funding of public schools wasn’t restored until 2019, and we are still recovering from a long history of underfunding. The proponents of the open enrollment bill are the same groups that would like to roll back the progress we have made and divert public funds to private institutions. This is not how we achieve the best outcomes for students across Kansas.

As a proud product of our public schools, I know first-hand the impact of our high-quality public education system. All Kansas kids should be able to benefit from a great public education. It is our job to ensure schools, teachers, and students have the resources they need to achieve excellence.

Robert Colburn (Republican)

Did not respond.

District 30

Courtney Eiterich (Democrat)

The “open enrollment” for schools is problematic for many reasons. You can read the HB 2567 bill summary for yourself. First, this is an issue that directly hinders home rule and local entities. While at face value, giving opportunities for students to transfer to a district deemed “better” seems like a good idea. In reality, this statute puts more administration burden on school districts by mandating extra reporting and does not allow time for proper planning or budgeting. If open enrollment is June 1- June 30, how do schools gaining and losing students plan for staffing, equipment, programming, etc. We want our school districts to be responsible and make smart decisions. This does not allow enough time for them to be thorough when enrollment isn’t concluded until June 30.

Many school districts in Johnson County are growing. Open schools puts pressures on districts by filling them to capacity and grandfathering in their siblings. In growing districts, this is will force new schools to be built sooner than previously planned and budgeted based on growth predictions. In addition, Lenexa Ward 1, which I currently represent on the City Council, has three school districts within its boundaries with 3 different mill levy tax assessments. This means that depending on which school district you reside, your tax rate will not be the same if you are a resident versus a non-resident.

Overwhelming opposition testimony came in for this legislation including SMSD and Olathe School Districts. The Kansas Constitution states that we must provide an adequate and equitable education for all Kansas children. Why aren’t we focused more on ensuring all districts are reaching the same potential?

Laura Williams (Republican)

Did not respond.

District 117

Adam Turk (Republican)

Yes. Providing options to parents when schools have room available is good public policy.

Courtney Tripp (Democrat)

Unfortunately, this open enrollment bill represents an erosion of local control that allows legislative overreach into local matters. School boards should be able to focus the district’s resources on district students — resources that are already stretched thin with special education not funded — and not have to worry about how the district will serve all of the potential out-of-district students.

Kansas public schools have always had the option to accept students from outside of the district. This bill removed the power to make these decisions from the schools and placed them with the Legislature. In districts like De Soto and Eudora that are growing and will continue to grow even more rapidly, the school districts should be allowed to maintain and manage their own growth. They should not have to worry about an unpredictable number of students who may come in from out of district, and who would stay in the district until they graduate. Limited school resources and the taxpayer dollars from in-district should be directed to serving the in-district families who pay for those schools.

With open enrollment not starting until 2024, the Legislature has the opportunity to address the issues with this bill before it goes into effect by deferring to local control of school enrollment.

District 17

Emily Carpenter (Republican)

Yes. The bill in question fully funded our schools while providing options to parents to pick a different public school, provided schools have room available. As noted, Governor Kelly signed it. The bill is a great example of people working together to help our students succeed.

Jo Ella Hoye (incumbent Democrat)

Open enrollment will allow any Kansas student, anywhere in the state, to attend any public school. This requires school districts to provide an education not only to their own students, but for other districts’ students, as well. The financial ramifications of this are so extreme that it defies logic. This policy will leave some schools with maximum capacity in every classroom while others will suffer a funding loss due to low enrollment. Open enrollment will cause chaos for school districts and undermine our educators. The effective date of open enrollment isn’t until 2024 so I will work hard to try to keep school districts in control. They should be able to determine their own processes for accepting nonresident transfer students without interference from the Kansas Legislature.

Michael Kerner (Libertarian)

We need much more school choice than merely being able to jump between public schools. We need many more options for parents to take their kids AND THE RELATED DOLLARS to any other education option. It is my hope that, within a few years of having true school choice, the public schools will empty out and we can get away from the silly arguments that public schools create (like CRT, sex education, and political indoctrination.)

District 18

Cindy Neighbor (incumbent Democrat)

The ‘open enrollment issue was part of the education funding package. It should have been in a bill of its own. None of the Johnson County Districts supported the ‘open enrollment” portion of this piece of legislation because of the negative impact it has on the districts. I do not support this policy as it creates more questions than answers. Delaying the implementation until 2024 might address some of those questions, but I believe it to be bad policy.

Some of the concerns are due to creating powerhouse sports teams across the state. If students are recruited because of their sports prowess in Garden City or Dodge City, etc., to other locations in the state, is that going to help population growth in one area while taking from rural areas that are already losing population? What does this do to smaller rural districts that can’t compete?

This is not just about sports. This is about local control. In Shawnee Mission, students have the option to transfer if there is availability within the receiving school. There are guidelines within the district when a student applies for a transfer. They are required to provide their own transportation as an example. Would students outside the district live with guardians if the parents did not move. What is the liability of the guardian if the parents don’t reside in the district?

Would transfer students from out of the district be allowed to stay in the school to which they transferred if the school enrollment increases, and the school becomes overcrowded? These are all questions without answers. We have not even addressed the issues of whether funding would follow the student. All of these questions are why I am opposed at this time to the open enrollment policy taking effect in 2024.

Cathy Gordon (Republican)

I have a grandson who is bullied at school primarily due to his learning disabilities. Frequently on his walk home from school, he would be found hiding in bushes or taking alternate paths to avoid the bullies. He continues to be bullied emotionally and physically. His mother, my daughter, attempted to place him in another school only to be denied. This would benefit him greatly. I look forward to open enrollment as available for parents to have the ability to choose the best setting for their child’s success. What parent wouldn’t want to stretch and provide the best opportunity for their child.

KSHSAA already has regulations in place regarding when a student changes school based on their ability to play a sport, and providing a winning team.

District 19

Stephanie Clayton (incumbent Democrat)

I oppose this provision, as it is an effort to undermine local control and to make it harder for public schools, particularly Johnson County public schools to budget and plan for the future, and will have a difficult impact with regard to providing services for students with special needs. This provision is not necessary, as before, any district could already accept out of district transfers; this provision mandates that it must. Before Open Enrollment, a district had annual discretion based on space and needs of in-district population. Under this, once accepted, a student cannot be un-enrolled.

This bill has an adverse affect on sports, especially for high school sports, as well as other extracurricular activities. We parents know just how intense the competition is for our kids who live in the district; that already stiff competition could be completely upended, as now schools would be allowed to recruit students from out-of-district, making it much harder for in-district students to compete.

Finally, this creates an issue with tax equity. As a SMSD patron, I have voted for every single Bond Issue, because I felt that the district earned my tax money to improve our facilities. Under this new provision, people from areas that have voted against public schools could take advantage of a system built by people like us: people who consistently vote to support public schools with our tax dollars. This is a dangerous, unfair, anti-sports, anti-education provision and you have my commitment, if elected, to do all that is within my power to return control to the taxpayers of Shawnee Mission.

Nick Reddell (Republican)

Did not respond.

District 39

Vanessa Vaughn West (Democrat)

Did not respond.

Owen Donohoe (incumbent Republican)

Did not respond.

Tomorrow, we’ll publish candidates’ responses to item #5:

Kansas is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act. Projections suggest expanding Medicaid would help 150,000 Kansans who can’t currently afford coverage get insured. Do you support expanding Medicaid in Kansas? Why or why not?