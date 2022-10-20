  Staff Report  - 2022 Elections

Kansas governor candidates on the issues: Medicaid expansion

Medicaid expansion is an issue in this year's governor's race.

Image via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas Governor.

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week.