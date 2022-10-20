Kansas governor candidates on the issues: Medicaid expansion

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week.

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas Governor .

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to item #4:

Kansas is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act. Projections suggest expanding Medicaid would help 150,000 Kansans who can’t currently afford coverage get insured. Do you support expanding Medicaid in Kansas? Why or why not?

Laura Kelly (Democratic incumbent)

I have always been an advocate for Medicaid expansion, which would expand access to affordable health care for over 150,000 hard-working Kansans, boost our economy, create nearly 23,000 jobs and save our rural hospitals.

All Kansans deserve accessible, affordable health care. When we have a healthy workforce, we have a strong economy.

I have proposed a plan to expand Medicaid four times to the Kansas Legislature. When I’m re-elected, I will send my fifth plan to expand Medicaid. We must get this done and we cannot afford to wait any longer.

Derek Schmidt (Republican)

Did not respond.

