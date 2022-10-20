  Staff Report  - 2022 Elections

Johnson County Commission candidates on the issues: Tax incentives

Juneteenth Johnson County Square

The county's Juneteenth celebration will be held at Johnson County Square. File photo.

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for the Board of County Commissioners district seats for Districts 1, 4 and 5 address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the six candidates running in this nonpartisan race. We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week.