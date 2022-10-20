Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the six candidates running in this nonpartisan race. We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week.

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for the Board of County Commissioners district seats for Districts 1, 4 and 5 address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to our fourth question:

More and more developers are requesting tax increment financing when they bring proposals before Johnson County cities. Under state statute, the Board of County Commissioners has a 30-day window to veto the creation of TIF districts in the county. Critics say tax incentives amount to giving private businesses a handout. Proponents say development projects that ultimately benefit the community couldn’t move forward without them. What’s your view on the prevalence of the use of tax incentives on development projects here?

District 1

Becky Fast (Incumbent)

Johnson County and all county governments in Kansas have limited statutory authority over TIF Districts. In fact, not one county in Kansas has voted for a veto because “adverse action” which is the statutory definitionfor such action is not clearly defined in law.

The Board of County Commissioners is only charged with the review of a new TIF district and has no authority when boundaries are expanded or changed. A new TIF District is brought to the County by a local city in the very early stages of the process. A project plan or negotiated conditions, restrictions, and amounts of public financial incentives have not been decided upon when the County Commission reviews the creation of the new district. Thus – by creating the TIF district, the city is not committing to providing any funds to the developer.

As someone who served two terms on the Roeland Park City Council, I saw that city leaders oversee land use within the incorporated areas of our county. I am a local control advocate and almost all the commercial development that occurs in Johnson County except at the County’s airport is within the authority of a city governing body.

Cities are closest to their citizens and have the knowledge through years of comprehensive planning with residents to determine when a TIF would be beneficial to spur more tax support long term – exactly why local control is so valuable. While cities are in the best position to make these decisions, they should also partner with the County to determine the potential impacts on the county services.

Attracting and growing companies with high paying jobs is a very competitive activity. As your Commissioner, I will only consider smart investments that keep Johnson County moving forward. A strong economy leads to strong county services and the high quality of life that we have come to rely on in Johnson County.

Audra McMahon

My view of all business contracts moving forward is to add a consequence into the contract, that if there is a failed delivery during the project, or with the intended use after the project is complete, that the recipient of the awarded incentive / work pay a penalty. As a consumer, if we don’t pay, we certainly receive a financial penalty for lack of timely, agreed upon delivery. Put the same in place for business.

District 4

Maria Holiday

All the rules regarding economic development are provided by the state legislature. When the rules are changed then I will step forward and apply them. It takes at least 3 commissioners in agreement to bring forth a discussion to vote on TIFs.

Pro-business means creating a business climate that makes JoCo attractive to businesses, new jobs and families. My opponent can’t have it both ways. Either Johnson County is doing great or our taxes have escalated under her leadership to the point the county literally has to bribe businesses to locate here with multi-million dollar tax incentives.

There is a place for TIF districts. They are generally reserved for areas that cannot attract businesses on their own merit. Since Ms. Hanzlick has been seated the amount of tax money diverted to TIF districts has more than doubled in Overland Park alone.

Janeé Hanzlick (Incumbent)

Under state statute, the county’s role in the use of tax increment financing is limited to veto authority over the creation of TIF districts, but only if the county can prove “significant adverse impact” on the county. Since 2020, the BOCC has received only 3 city notices proposing the creation of a TIF district.

While Johnson County government has a limited role regarding TIFs, we play a significant part in ensuring the economic vitality of our community. As a pro-business commissioner, I have consistently supported Board actions that attract growing businesses, like utility scale solar facilities and the Panasonic plant, that help ease the tax burden on homeowners, provide jobs, and enrich the local economy.

District 5

Stephanie Berland

TIF’s have a purpose. To help revitalize an area or encourage new construction in blighted areas, tax incentives may be warranted. However, within Johnosn County Government, TIF’s have been overused and non-transparent as to why it is awarded. It then becomes a big financial burden that falls upon the taxpayer to pick up the costs. The county needs to evaluate if these incentives have hurt or helped by studying the data. If you look at the budget and rate of increase for our property taxes, I will contend they are not helping.

I believe the overuse of TIF’s has pushed infrastructure costs upon the residential taxpayers at an alarming rate. It would be interesting to see a graph of tax incentives vs. the rate of increase to the property owner. I also believe awards are given to some developers for personal reasons and personal financial gains. Since the county does not do internal financial audits or have an enforceable code of ethic and conflicts of interest policy by an independent party, there is no telling what is happening.

Michael Ashcraft (Incumbent)

Did not respond

