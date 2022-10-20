Local cities are offering a range of eerie events and family-friendly activities from now until Oct. 31.

The scary season is upon us, and there are plenty of spook-tacular things to do in Johnson County as Halloween approaches.

From trick or treating to pet parades, here’s where you can find Halloween fun across the county.

And if we’ve missed something, let us know and we’ll add it!

Halloween events and activities in Johnson County

Shawnee Moonlight Market Pet Parade, Thursday, Oct. 20

As it prepares to close for the season, Shawnee’s Moonlight Market will go out with a “boo” tonight.

The evening market at 11110 Johnson Drive will host a pet parade, led by the winner of the Mayor’s Top Dog contest.

To participate, meet at the corner of Johnson and Barton drives at 5:45 p.m.

The parade will kick off at 6 p.m., and parade-goers can also enjoy food trucks and local vendors.

Lenexa’s Fall-O-Ween Yard Tour, starts Friday, Oct. 21

Starting this weekend, you can take a tour through some of Lenexa’s neighborhoods decked out in Halloween pomp.

The tour will take place from Oct. 21 through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31.

View this map to take a free self-guided tour past decorated houses. (The city’s map will be available on Oct. 21.)

Night of the Living Farm in Overland Park, starts Friday, Oct. 21

The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will take a spooky turn after dark on the nights of Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Visit the farmstead at 13800 Switzer Rd from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. those nights to enjoy festivities such as a scarecrow maze, a marshmallow roast, hayrides and fortune telling.

Tickets are $15, except for children under 2, who can attend for free.

Merriam’s Halloween Happenings, Saturday, Oct. 22

Stop by the Merriam Marketplace on Oct. 22 for a Halloween celebration for some of the youngest Johnson Countians.

From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, costumed attendees can enjoy games, mini-golf and a photo booth.

The event at 5740 Merriam Dr is free to attend, and it’s recommended for children ages 10 and under.

Lenexa’s Enchanted Forest, Thursday, Oct. 27

Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park on 87th Street Parkway will become an Enchanted Forest for one night just before Halloween.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., event-goers can enjoy puppets, musical performances and photo opportunities.

The event is free to attend, and parking will be available at the Indian Aquatic Center and the Foundry Church.

Friday Night Sound Bites at Lenexa Public Market, Friday, Oct. 28

Catch some spooky live music at the Lenexa Public Market on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Friday Night Sound Bites event at 8750 Penrose Lane will feature local band Faded Stranger, in addition to food trucks and costume contests for both children and adults.

The free event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The children’s costume contest will take place at 6:45 p.m., followed by the adults’ contest at 8 p.m.

Trick or treating at the Shops of Prairie Village and Corinth Square, Saturday, Oct. 29

One of the most vibrant community gatherings in the county on Halloween, the Prairie Village shopping centers are a great place for spotting amazing costumes and giving little ones a chance to trick-or-treat.

Businesses will have their doors open for trick-or-treaters from 3-5 p.m.

There’s no cost and everyone in the area is encouraged to attend.

Trick or treating in downtown Overland Park, Saturday, Oct. 29

Head to downtown Overland Park in costume on Saturday, Oct. 29 to get treats (or tricks) from local businesses.

The free trick-or-treating event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that Saturday.

In between trick or treating, attendees can also enjoy games and a DJ at the Clock Tower Plaza.

Stop by the Clock Tower first to view the map of participating businesses — which will also include a scannable QR code for access to a digital version.

Leawood’s “Boo and Brew,” Saturday, Oct. 29

Leawood’s Town Center Plaza will host a fall festival with a range of spooky activities on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Attendees can enjoy food trucks, face painting, live music, yard games and trick-or-treating with participating businesses.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the alleyway near Bravo Italian Kitchen at 5005 West 117th St.

It’s free to attend, and the first 300 trick-or-treaters to visit the Central Bank tent will receive a glow-in-the-dark trick-or-treating bag.

Toynbee’s House of Horrors in Gardner

If you head a little further south, you can enjoy a Halloween “hidden gem” at this Gardner haunted house.