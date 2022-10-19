This is a week’s half-done kind of day. Kyle here to get your chilly Wednesday started.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 55, Low: 36. Another frigid morning gives way to slightly more seasonable temperatures. Clear, sunny skies all day.
This is a week’s half-done kind of day. Kyle here to get your chilly Wednesday started.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 55, Low: 36. Another frigid morning gives way to slightly more seasonable temperatures. Clear, sunny skies all day.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1