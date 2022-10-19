Driving the news: The USD 232 school board recently approved unanimously a $17,000 contract to have Overland Park-based RSP and Associates conduct the enrollment study.

USD 232 in De Soto for the first time in its history will contract with an outside organization to analyze the district’s student enrollment.

Though the district has previously conducted its own internal enrollment studies, this will be the first time USD 232 has contracted with an external group for that purpose.

The study will include “five-year enrollment projections, development and housing analysis and demographic profile of the district,” according to the proposal included in board documents.

Digging deeper: A memo presented to the board laid out several reasons for needing an external enrollment study.

USD 232, which has schools in De Soto, Shawnee and Lenexa, is anticipating potential growth in enrollment caused particularly by a new Panasonic plant for making electric vehicle batteries, which is set to be built at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition site in De Soto.

That development is expected to bring up to 4,000 new jobs and could prompt a wave of new residents — some with families and school-aged children — to move to within the district’s borders.

The memo also says the potential for growth with planned housing developments is also playing a role in the recommendation for an external study.

What else: A memo in board documents also says the enrollment study is needed because of “the disruption in enrollment trends caused by the pandemic.”

District data shows USD 232 saw a nearly 5% decline in enrollment to 7,119 total students in the fall of 2020, the first full school year of the pandemic.

That number bounced back up in 2021 to 7,404 but was still slightly short of the district’s pre-pandemic enrollment.

Key quote: “Board members agreed that given the potential for growth, that a formal study would greatly benefit the board with planning for the future,” Cater told the Post via email.

Previous studies: Prior to this, Cater said, USD 232 handled enrollment studies on its own.

Cater said the district has conducted its own enrollment forecasts since 2013.

There are currently more than 7,400 students enrolled in USD 232, which features 13 campuses, according to the district website.

Next steps for USD 232 enrollment study

USD 232 anticipates bringing the study’s results back before the board of education in March 2023, Cater said.