Unified School District 232 in De Soto plans to conduct its first-ever external enrollment study with upcoming developments like the Panasonic plant on the horizon. Above, Mize Elementary students. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
USD 232 in De Soto for the first time in its history will contract with an outside organization to analyze the district’s student enrollment.
The move comes as the district is still recovering from a decline in enrollment that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic while also anticipating growth in the coming years as northwest Johnson County continues to develop.
Driving the news: The USD 232 school board recently approved unanimously a $17,000 contract to have Overland Park-based RSP and Associates conduct the enrollment study.
Though the district has previously conducted its own internal enrollment studies, this will be the first time USD 232 has contracted with an external group for that purpose.
The study will include “five-year enrollment projections, development and housing analysis and demographic profile of the district,” according to the proposal included in board documents.
Digging deeper: A memo presented to the board laid out several reasons for needing an external enrollment study.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1