  Juliana Garcia  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 to take a look at enrollment as it anticipates growth in coming years

USD 232 enrollment study

Unified School District 232 in De Soto plans to conduct its first-ever external enrollment study with upcoming developments like the Panasonic plant on the horizon. Above, Mize Elementary students. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

USD 232 in De Soto for the first time in its history will contract with an outside organization to analyze the district’s student enrollment.

  • The move comes as the district is still recovering from a decline in enrollment that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic while also anticipating growth in the coming years as northwest Johnson County continues to develop.

Driving the news: The USD 232 school board recently approved unanimously a $17,000 contract to have Overland Park-based RSP and Associates conduct the enrollment study.

