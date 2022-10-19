  Staff Report  - 2022 Elections

U.S. House 3rd District candidates on the issues: Abortion

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for the 3rd District U.S. House seat covering Johnson County.

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. See the candidates’ responses to previous questions on election integrity and inflation.