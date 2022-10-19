U.S. House 3rd District candidates on the issues: Abortion

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. See the candidates’ responses to previous questions on election integrity and inflation .

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for the 3rd District U.S. House seat covering Johnson County.

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to item #3:

With the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year, abortion rights have come to the fore. What is your position on abortion access? What national policies on abortion would you like to see Congress pursue? Please explain your position.

Steve Hohe (Libertarian)

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and then handed it to each state to decide, it removed the Federal government’s powers and responsibilities regarding abortion.

My position on abortion access? I can’t speak for my opponents, but this is a subject for the pro-abortion states to decide on how to fund and regulate. National policies for Congress to pursue? Only if there are interstate issues between states that they are unable to resolve.

In addition to the first plank of my platform on downsizing the federal government, Planned Parenthood should be removed from the budget and the program handed to the states to fund and control the aspects of family planning, contraception and, “if that state’s law permits”, abortion.

We are in the making of a new era in U.S. history. Citizens, “We the People”, are starting to turn away from a federally controlled, top-down governance towards a bottom-up citizen-controlled governance. This one action the Supreme Court has taken is a potential tsunami towards life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and away from federal-statist control brought on by woke politics and tribalism.

So, what does the future hold for states and the people who reside in them regarding abortion? For state governments, it will be a political evolution with regard to the state’s constitution and the will of the people of that state. As for the people in those states, if there is no coercion, they move on with their lives making personal decisions by their beliefs.

Sharice Davids (incumbent Democrat)

Without the protection of Roe v. Wade, a national abortion ban has been proposed in Congress. The threat against our rights is more real than ever. And I think it’s important that people understand not only where I stand, but where my opponent stands on this issue because there is only one candidate in this race who will protect your rights.

I believe that politicians should not interfere in personal medical decisions. I opposed the August amendment, and I believe Congress should codify Roe — as I have voted to do.

Amanda Adkins supported the August amendment. When she was chair of the Kansas GOP, her platform included a ban on abortion with no exceptions, not even for rape or incest. She recently went even further, saying she supports a plan proposed by Congressional Republicans that includes a ban with no exception for the life of the mother.

We’ve seen these types of laws pass in our neighboring states like Missouri after Roe fell. It’s not just out of step with our community, it’s dangerous, and I will always fight against that extremism.

Amanda Adkins (Republican)

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health sent decision-making on abortion policy back to the states. Decisions on abortion policy belong close to the people, at the state level, and that’s where I’ll work to keep them as a member of Congress. Since abortion is now a state-level policy issue, I don’t support a federal ban on abortion, nor do I support any other federal policymaking related to contraception or fertility.

My opponent, on the other hand, wants to override the will of Kansans. Sharice Davids has voted for taxpayer-funded abortions at any time and for any reason.

Kansans have agreed on the importance of parental notification laws, ensuring that minors cannot get an abortion without their parents knowing. Sharice Davids has voted to strike these laws down.

And Sharice Davids has also voted for allowing sex-selective and race-selective abortions. She thinks it is okay for a woman to end a pregnancy because of race or gender.

On abortion, as on most other issues, Sharice Davids thinks Washington knows better than Kansans.

