  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park unveils city’s first all-inclusive playground at renovated Strang Park

After going through $4 million worth of renovations, Overland Park's first inclusive playground at Strang Park is officially open at West 88th and Farley Street. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

After undergoing $4 million worth of renovations, the new and improved Strang Park in Overland Park is officially open, with the city’s first-ever all-inclusive playground as its centerpiece.

Driving the news: Overland Park officials and residents gathered last week to celebrate the grand reopening of the 11-acre neighborhood park at West 88th and Farley Street, behind the newly-renovated Johnson County Central Resource Library.

