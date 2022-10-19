Driving the news: Overland Park officials and residents gathered last week to celebrate the grand reopening of the 11-acre neighborhood park at West 88th and Farley Street, behind the newly-renovated Johnson County Central Resource Library.

After undergoing $4 million worth of renovations, the new and improved Strang Park in Overland Park is officially open, with the city’s first-ever all-inclusive playground as its centerpiece.

Inclusive playground: With the improvements, Strang Park has become site to Overland Park’s first all-inclusive playground, allowing children the opportunity to play no matter their age or ability.

The playground has several handicap accessible features, such as deck platforms for wheelchairs.

A communication board with common words and symbols is also on site to appeal to nonverbal kids.

Key quote: “Two years ago… we engaged the surrounding neighborhood in getting their ideas on what kind of amenities would be in that park,” Councilmember Paul Lyons said at the most recent city council meeting Monday night. “One of things that came out of that discussion was this would be the very first park in the city of Overland Park that has an all-inclusive playground.”

Additional details: Other improvements to the park’s playground include a 30-foot tower and slide, a sensory tunnel, climbing cargo nets and in-ground trampolines.

A separate toddler playground was also constructed, which features a Farmers’ Market-themed play structure.

A gaming promenade with areas to play cornhole, a checkerboard tables and oversized lawn chess is now in the front of the park, as well.

The city also added new basketball, pickleball and tennis courts, restrooms, an eight-foot wide trail loop and a shade plaza.

What else: Resident’s will find a nod to the historic Strang Line railroad at the plaza, which features a portion of the original railroad tracks.

In addition, new signs honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., can be seen throughout the park.

Timeline of the Strang Park renovation

The park has been closed for construction for roughly two years to accommodate these improvements.