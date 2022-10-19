  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

1 man dead following truck crash on 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa

Looking west along the eastbound lanes of 87th Street. A red truck involved in the accident can be seen to the left against a grassy berm on the side of the road. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A single-vehicle crash in Lenexa early Wednesday afternoon left one person dead.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the area near West 87th Street Parkway and Hauser Court shortly before 1 p.m. for the crash.