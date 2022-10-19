1 man dead following truck crash on 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the area near West 87th Street Parkway and Hauser Court shortly before 1 p.m. for the crash.

“Preliminary belief is that the driver suffered a medical event leading up to the crash,” Master Police Officer Danny Chavez told the Post in an emailed response to questions.

Chavez says the truck was westbound on 87th Street Parkway when it crossed a raised median, hit at least one tree before crossing the eastbound lanes of 87th Street and came to a stop in the grass on the south side of the intersection.

Witnesses and first responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, Chavez said. The driver died at the scene.

Police have identified the driver publicly as an adult male.

The eastbound lanes of 87th Street were closed from Pflumm Road to Gillette Street for several hours as the crash scene was documented.

The Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.