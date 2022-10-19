We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. See the candidates’ responses to questions about skills for post graduation and critical race theory .

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas State Board of Education .

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to item #3:

Test results have shown that students across the country have fallen behind in math and reading skills over the course of the pandemic years. What policies can Kansas pursue to help these students get caught back up?

Sheila Albers (Democrat)

Our students have missed learning due to the pandemic. There are policies that will be instrumental in getting students caught up and moving forward. Having a high quality teacher is the number one determining factor in a student’s success. We must address the teacher shortage so all students have a certified teacher who is using best instructional practices to promote academic and social growth.

Secondly, we must fully fund public schools and special education. Our Kansas legislature funded general education, but since 2011 it has consistently underfunded Special Education below the legally required levels, thereby violating state law. Failing to fund special education has placed a huge financial burden on our local school districts, which must still meet the requirements of our students with special needs. Therefore, local districts must pull funds away from the general population of students, straining other programs like classroom instruction, teacher pay, paraprofessionals, music and athletic programs, and other aspects of education. If special education was fully funded, those dollars could be spent on hiring teachers, retaining teachers, lowering class sizes, and giving our students opportunities to get the most out of their education years.

Thirdly, students need access to additional resources to help them catch up. Small-group instruction, tutoring, summer programs, and initiatives to address and improve their mental health are needed. Fortunately, Kansas receives federal dollars through the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) to help schools address the impact of Covid-19. ESSER funds can be used to support all of these programs, which would have a direct positive influence on students’ progress. We need public servants who will use all available resources to put students first.

Michelle Dombrosky (Republican, incumbent)

Did not respond.

