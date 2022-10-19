Kansas governor candidates on the issues: Abortion

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. See the candidates’ responses to questions about inflation , and election integrity and the 2020 presidential election .

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas Governor .

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to item #3:

In August, Kansas voters rejected the “Value Them Both” amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion from the state constitution. Are you comfortable with the current state of abortion access in Kansas? Would you like to see more restrictions on abortion in the state? Would you like to see access to abortion expanded? Please explain your position on abortion.

Laura Kelly (Democrat, incumbent)

I stand with the majority of Kansans who do not want the government involved in their private healthcare decisions. It’s clear that this issue isn’t a partisan issue. Kansans across the spectrum of parties agree to keeping our fundamental rights and leaving private healthcare decisions to women and their physicians.

Derek Schmidt (Republican)

Did not respond.

Kansas is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act. Projections suggest expanding Medicaid would help 150,000 Kansans who can’t currently afford coverage get insured. Do you support expanding Medicaid in Kansas? Why or why not?