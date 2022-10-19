Quickly get to know the candidates for Johnson County Commission

There are six candidates vying for three seats on the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners for the upcoming general election. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, but early voting begins when mail-in ballots start going out Wednesday, Oct. 18.

You can check this map to see in which commissioner district you live.

Here are some key things to know about each of the candidates to help you decide who best aligns with your views: District 1 Audra McMahon Residence: Leawood Website: www.AudraMcMahon.com Occupation: Certified mortgage planning specialist and certified divorce lending professional Background: Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, 2007-2011, est.; continuing education provider; American Heritage Girls troop coordinator Priorities: Affordable housing was identified in a recent survey by McMahon as a top issue, and one of which she says the current commission doesn’t have a firm grasp. She also says rising property taxes and inflation is making it more difficult for people to remain at home and that the commission should clearly define the difference between affordability and availability, then take appropriate action to assist the vulnerable. The BOCC is collapsing the two (affordability and availability), and they are clearly separate matters, she argues. She has also identified prudent finances as a top priority, emphasizing spending on what’s needed rather than what’s wanted.

Becky Fast (incumbent) Residence: Roeland Park Website: www.beckyfast.com Occupation: First District Commissioner since 2019 Background: Executive director of a mental health nonprofit; former elementary and graduate level teacher; former public policy analyst University of Kansas on disability and aging issues; former director constituent services U. S. Rep. Dennis Moore; two-term councilmember Roeland Park City Council and council president. Priorities: She lists expanding access to mental health and senior services as a top priority in a survey from the Johnson County Public Policy Council, as well as creating more affordable housing options, tax relief for homeowners and strengthening the county’s environmental sustainability efforts. On her website, she emphasizes economic growth through smart investment in infrastructure improvements, roads, flood control, transportation – including public transit – and development at the New Century Air Center to create over 4,000 good-paying jobs.

District 4

Janeé Hanzlick (incumbent) Residence: Overland Park Website: janeehanzlick.com Occupation: Fourth District County Commissioner since 2019 Background: Former CEO of Safehome domestic violence nonprofit; former adjunct instructor University of Kansas School of Social Welfare; board member Johnson County Christmas Bureau; Overland Park Citizens’ Police Academy Class of 2014; board member Climate Action KC; past president Johnson County Community Violence Action Council Priorities: On her website, Hanzlick prioritizes affordable housing, fair property taxes and quality amenities including parks, libraries and mental health services. Elsewhere she has said she hopes to strengthen the county’s response to aging, housing and mental health needs while working on responsible county budgets that keep property taxes as low as possible. To that end, she said rising property valuations should be balanced by reduced mill levy to ensure property owners aren’t unfairly burdened because of growth.

Maria Holiday Residence: Overland Park Website: www.maria4joco.com Occupation: Licensed Realtor Background: Former public school teacher and preschool operator; served on the Johnson County Public Art Commission and Transportation Council; former president/co-founder Missing Sexual Offender Center. Priorities: On her website, “Push back on the Property Tax” is the first priority listed. She said taxing rates should be rolled back so when the market increases home values we don’t exceed the revenue neutral rate. Anything above the revenue neutral rate is a windfall to the government, she said. She also says the county budget should have more transparency and should be more understandable to taxpayers. In another recent candidate survey, she said she opposes tax incentives for developers, with possible exceptions where they could improve the lives of taxpayers. She suggested each department measure and report inefficiencies and address them each year.

District 5

Michael Ashcraft (incumbent) Residence: Olathe Website: joco5.com Occupation: Consultant, Ashcrafts & Associates Transformational Consulting; ETC Institute Senior Consultant; he’s served as Fifth District commissioner since 2011 Background: Former auditing work for Illinois Auditor General, City of Tulsa, Okla., and Scottsdale, Ariz.; former comptroller Oklahoma Turnpike Authority; former consultant Olathe. Priorities: Ashcraft cites the Johnson County Living Our Vision 2030 report as the basis for his decisions in meeting the challenges of this century, with core values of civility, vision, engagement, transparency and value. As commissioner, he has often asked for return on investment of county programs and new proposals, and he lists performance-based budgeting on another recent candidate survey. On his website he describes himself as a “consistent conservative voice” challenging assumptions about how government is run.