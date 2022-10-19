Quickly get to know the candidates for Johnson County Commission

There are six candidates vying for three seats on the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners for the upcoming general election.
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, but early voting begins when mail-in ballots start going out Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Becky Fast (incumbent)
Residence: Roeland Park
Website: www.beckyfast.com
Occupation: First District Commissioner since 2019
Background: Executive director of a mental health nonprofit; former elementary and graduate level teacher; former public policy analyst University of Kansas on disability and aging issues; former director constituent services U. S. Rep. Dennis Moore; two-term councilmember Roeland Park City Council and council president.
Priorities: She lists expanding access to mental health and senior services as a top priority in a survey from the Johnson County Public Policy Council, as well as creating more affordable housing options, tax relief for homeowners and strengthening the county’s environmental sustainability efforts.
On her website, she emphasizes economic growth through smart investment in infrastructure improvements, roads, flood control, transportation – including public transit – and development at the New Century Air Center to create over 4,000 good-paying jobs.
District 4
Janeé Hanzlick (incumbent)
Residence: Overland Park
Website: janeehanzlick.com
Occupation: Fourth District County Commissioner since 2019
Background: Former CEO of Safehome domestic violence nonprofit; former adjunct instructor University of Kansas School of Social Welfare; board member Johnson County Christmas Bureau; Overland Park Citizens’ Police Academy Class of 2014; board member Climate Action KC; past president Johnson County Community Violence Action Council
Priorities: On her website, Hanzlick prioritizes affordable housing, fair property taxes and quality amenities including parks, libraries and mental health services. Elsewhere she has said she hopes to strengthen the county’s response to aging, housing and mental health needs while working on responsible county budgets that keep property taxes as low as possible. To that end, she said rising property valuations should be balanced by reduced mill levy to ensure property owners aren’t unfairly burdened because of growth.
Maria Holiday
Residence: Overland Park
Website: www.maria4joco.com
Occupation: Licensed Realtor
Background: Former public school teacher and preschool operator; served on the Johnson County Public Art Commission and Transportation Council; former president/co-founder Missing Sexual Offender Center.
Priorities: On her website, “Push back on the Property Tax” is the first priority listed. She said taxing rates should be rolled back so when the market increases home values we don’t exceed the revenue neutral rate. Anything above the revenue neutral rate is a windfall to the government, she said. She also says the county budget should have more transparency and should be more understandable to taxpayers.
In another recent candidate survey, she said she opposes tax incentives for developers, with possible exceptions where they could improve the lives of taxpayers. She suggested each department measure and report inefficiencies and address them each year.
District 5
Michael Ashcraft (incumbent)
Residence: Olathe
Website: joco5.com
Occupation: Consultant, Ashcrafts & Associates Transformational Consulting; ETC Institute Senior Consultant; he’s served as Fifth District commissioner since 2011
Background: Former auditing work for Illinois Auditor General, City of Tulsa, Okla., and Scottsdale, Ariz.; former comptroller Oklahoma Turnpike Authority; former consultant Olathe.
Priorities: Ashcraft cites the Johnson County Living Our Vision 2030 report as the basis for his decisions in meeting the challenges of this century, with core values of civility, vision, engagement, transparency and value. As commissioner, he has often asked for return on investment of county programs and new proposals, and he lists performance-based budgeting on another recent candidate survey.
On his website he describes himself as a “consistent conservative voice” challenging assumptions about how government is run.
Stephanie Berland
Residence: Olathe
Website: Her campaign Facebook page
Occupation: Certified public accountant
Background: Born and raised in Ellis and Hays, Kan.; Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University with emphasis on accounting, licensed in Kansas and Missouri. Former employee Johnson County Audit Services.
Priorities: Berland said she has long been concerned on property tax increases and the process for challenging property appraisals. Berland said she decided to run to address those issues with the goal of cutting taxes.
Her Facebook campaign page displays a banner touting her CPA background and the fact she is not a “career politician.”
