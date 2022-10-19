  Staff Report  - 2022 Elections

Johnson County Commission candidates on the issues: Pandemic response

County COVID-19 testing

Johnson County entered the high-risk community level for COVID-19 last week, according to the CDC. Photo credit Leah Wankum

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for the Board of County Commissioners district seats for Districts 1, 4 and 5 address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the six candidates running in this nonpartisan race.