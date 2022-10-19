  Lucie Krisman  - 2022 Elections

Johnson County Bar Association releases evaluations for judges on Nov. 8 ballot

Kansas Supreme Court

Kansas Supreme Court Justices Evelyn Wilson, center, and Dan Biles, left, will appear on the ballot during the November general election. Six of the court's seven justices will stand for retention elections. Photo credit Thad Alton/Kansas Reflector.

Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, the Johnson County Bar Association has released the results of its election year evaluations of district court and state-level judges who are on the ballot for retention.

What it means: The results represent what percentage of local attorneys who have appeared in court before each judge either support or disapprove of their retention on the bench.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post. My work reporting on city government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the 6,500 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU!