  Staff Report  - 2022 Elections

JoCo Commission chair candidates on the issues: Pandemic response

covid testing

Covid rates and infections continue to climb in Johnson County as area JCDHE leaders continue to recommend masks.

Last month, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the two candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert.