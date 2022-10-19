JoCo Commission chair candidates on the issues: Pandemic response

Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the two candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert .

Last month, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. We’ve already published their responses regarding election integrity and property taxes in Johnson County. Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to our third question:

“The county played a central role in setting and enforcing the public health policies related to the pandemic — including business closures and school mask mandates. Do you believe the county’s approach to managing the pandemic was a success? Why or why not? What should the county do differently if a public health emergency arises in the future?”

Charlotte O’Hara

Our response was an abysmal failure. The county health department’s focus should have been on the most vulnerable, those over 70 and those with co-morbidities such as obesity, high blood pressure, heart issues, respiratory issues, etc.

Our response to close down the economy, except for the chosen few, had a catastrophic impact on businesses, especially small businesses. I own a small manufacturing company with my son and I know from first-hand experience the impact of the government forcing the closing of businesses. It was a nightmare.

Our response to COVID by closing the schools has been catastrophic to our children from test scores to mental health issues.

I give our county a D-minus.

Mike Kelly

We’ve all been impacted in some way by the pandemic, none more so than those who lost loved ones to COVID-19. These unprecedented challenges called for considerate, dedicated, and decisive leadership. I am the only candidate for County Chair who has been in an executive leadership role during this public health crisis, and I am proud of the proactive and effective actions I took.

As Mayor of Roeland Park, my goal was to keep residents safe, our kids in school, and businesses open. Roeland Park was the first city in Johnson County to provide free PPE to its residents, businesses, and visitors. Roeland Park pushed hard for and eventually hosted the first testing facility inside the 435 loop, and it was the first city to use American Rescue Plan funding to provide free at-home test kits to residents. I worked with leaders throughout the metro region, listening to Chief Medical Officers from various health systems and doing our best to protect the health and safety of our residents, while providing a sense of normalcy during a time that was anything but normal.

The County Commission is our Board of Public Health. That is a massive responsibility. The Chair and fellow commissioners are charged with following the expert opinions of county medical professionals and scientific data. We need leaders who will value truth, who believe in epidemiology and the veracity of vaccinations, and who aren’t afraid to make difficult decisions in the best interests of our economy, health, and well-being. To make sure we’re providing the best services possible to our residents, the County should learn from the actions it took — and didn’t take — to ensure we are best prepared for circumstances that may arise in the future.

