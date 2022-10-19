It’s National Friends of Libraries Week. Let’s meet a good Library Friend.

Andy loves history . He finds the library’s resources, especially online, to be impressive and valuable. He produces content for a YouTube channel, has been featured in the Mission magazine, and is the voice of two stops on Mission’s Otocast , and he says that the Johnson County Library has helped make all that possible.

Meet Andy Akright. He’s 36 years-old, a Friend of Johnson County Library and an especially good friend of the Friends book sales. He’s a husband of a K-4 music teacher Katie and a father to 5-year-old Robbie, a first grader who reads above grade level. Andy grew up walking with his parents to the Oak Park Library, and now he takes his son to their home library, Antioch. “We LOVE it!,” says Andy, “and we go at least a few times a month.” Andy says that the Wonder Books are amazing, especially for parents of a single child.

Andy’s eye for used books helps others. A passion project for Andy makes him a regular patron of the Friends used book sales (where he receives a regular 20% discount.) His cousin tragically lost his son to pediatric muscular dystrophy and has launched a charity to raise research funds for the The Logan Baker Foundation. Andy seeks out autographed books at the Friends sales and through their online sales portal. He then offers the books at the charity’s event auctions. “The Friends have great selections and the quality of their items is really good,” he says. “With their low prices, I can provide interesting items for our auctions and make decent money for this worthy cause.”

Andy’s advice for new libraries. For library designers, Andy provides a point of view that could be useful. “I would love it,” he says, “if there was a row of computers along the wall looking out on the children’s area. If the computer stations had side partitions but did not have the front, I would be able to do my work/research and to watch my son. It’s a challenge to go to the library with a little one who wants to look at all the books and work on my projects, too!” Check out Andy’s channel, Akright’s “Little Known” History.

Be Like Andy. Join the Friends of Johnson County Library during National Friends of Libraries Week. You’ll support a valuable community resource, get a regular 20% discount on awesome used books, and be part of a Friends family who believe in Libraries just like you. Join online!