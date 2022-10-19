  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

It’s National Friends of Libraries Week. Let’s meet a good Library Friend.

Friend of the Library Andy Akright and his son Robbie choose a book together at the Antioch Library in Merriam.

Meet Andy Akright.  He’s 36 years-old, a Friend of Johnson County Library and an especially good friend of the Friends book sales. He’s a husband of a K-4 music teacher Katie and a father to 5-year-old Robbie, a first grader who reads above grade level. Andy grew up walking with his parents to the Oak Park Library, and now he takes his son to their home library, Antioch. “We LOVE it!,” says Andy, “and we go at least a few times a month.” Andy says that the Wonder Books are amazing, especially for parents of a single child.

Robbie Akright loves to read in the Antioch cubbies.

Andy loves history. He finds the library’s resources, especially online, to be impressive and valuable. He produces content for a YouTube channel, has been featured in the Mission magazine, and is the voice of two stops on Mission’s Otocast, and he says that the Johnson County Library has helped make all that possible.