U.S. House 3rd District candidates on the issues: Inflation

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for the 3rd District U.S. House seat covering Johnson County.

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to item #2:

Inflation is currently at its highest level in four decades, sending prices for everything from food to gas to medicine sharply higher over the past several months. What steps should the federal government be taking to bring inflation back down?

Amanda Adkins (Republican)

Economists on both sides of the aisle agree that the reckless $1.9 trillion spending bill passed in March of 2021, which was championed by Joe Biden and Sharice Davids, is largely to blame for the out-of-control inflation our economy faces today. Skyrocketing inflation is the most pressing issue facing Kansans with an estimated $8,817 in extra costs hitting households this year. We need to fight inflation and ensure that government operates on the same principles that guide the fiscal responsibility of our Kansas families.

In Congress, I’ll work to reduce the deficit and get us back to a surplus. Congress must crack down on wasteful spending and cut cumbersome regulations so Kansans can keep more of their hard-earned dollars.

As we cut back on spending, I also want to ensure the sustainability of our programs. At the current rate of spending, Medicare will be in jeopardy by 2026 and Social Security will be depleted by 2034. Davids has no plans to address this crisis; she simply proposes appointing a “commissioner for the Social Security Administration.” Ignoring the crisis will not make it go away. I support increasing the pool of workers paying into the Social Security and Medicare programs by helping women re-enter the workforce and bringing new workers to the United States through legal immigration.

In the long term, I support a “Balanced Budget” constitutional amendment. Kansas families and businesses must balance their budgets; Congress should work the same way.

Another contributor to inflation is household expenses such as energy and food. Joe Biden and Sharice Davids have declared war on American energy by closing pipelines and ending oil leases. This has not only decreased the supply of American oil but has also discouraged investments from American energy companies. Opening pipelines, rolling back Joe Biden’s energy regulations and increasing American energy production will lower gas prices for families and bring operational costs down for food producers.

Policies that Sharice Davids supported have caused economic pain for Kansas families. I’ll work to cut government spending and roll back energy regulations that have led to higher costs for Kansans.”

Steve Hohe (Libertarian)

I won’t bore the voters with quippy remarks or PSAs my opponents have been redundantly stating, that we already painfully know. Look at the inflation number at the end of September each year from 2017 to 2022: we’ve gone from 2.2% to 8.2%.

During the Biden administration, we doubled the rate of inflation and increased the national debt up to $32 trillion which contributes to high inflation. The federal government hyperextended itself into the free market, over-regulated, and slowed/stopped the American people to produce plus printing un-godly amounts of currency through digitalization.

The slogan on my website is clear: “Deregulate>Free the Market> Free Yourselves”. The Federal government needs to get out of the way of the American people.

One of the planks of my platform is to go into crisis mode and downsize the federal government. First: a 20% cut of the budget across the board on any branches, offices and programs. We’ll start with Congress.

Second: eliminating unnecessary programs which is wasteful spending, programs could be performed at the state or local level.

Third: no more foreign aid, state welfare via subsidies or corporate welfare.

The second plank of my platform is to replace the present income tax system and replace it with a flat tax of an adjustable rate of 17% on payroll and 17% on corporate profits. No more death tax, estate tax or any other penalty against the American people to invest and save. A flat tax is fair, it will generate more business opportunities, and more jobs, meaning more revenues.

In addition, do away with the “Build Back Better” Plan which they have been piece-mealing through the American Rescue Plan, Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS and Science Act, and any other forthcoming boondoggle. Do away with the destructive government intervention with the use of ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance] credit scoring in investment banking, picking the winners and losers and stifling entrepreneurialism. This Keynesian economics model has failed again and again in other countries where government bureaucracy involves itself in the free market.

Sharice Davids (incumbent Democrat)

Lowering costs is a top priority for me, and I’m focused on concrete solutions. I believe Congress should be focused on both immediate cost relief and long-term solutions to inflation, like investing in domestic clean energy industries and making more goods in America.

I am proud to have made strides on those efforts by working across the aisle to find common ground. For example, I worked with Republicans in Congress to pass a law that boosts domestic manufacturing, particularly on advanced materials like semiconductors. We’ve relied on countries like China for these products for too long, leading to shortages and rising prices. By investing in our domestic industries and workforce, we’re starting the supply chain here and lowering costs for Kansas businesses and consumers. Just like we brought Panasonic here to Johnson County, this law is going to help us attract more manufacturing and start making more in Kansas.

I also voted to pass a new law that is lowering health care costs for Kansans. I hear often about the rising cost of health insurance and prescription drugs — particularly insulin. Starting in just a couple of months, Kansans will see extended tax breaks on health care premiums. That’s saving folks in our district an average of $980 a year. And for those on Medicare, we capped insulin copays at $35 a month. That will not only save Kansas seniors’ money, it will save lives.

There’s much more to be done to lower costs on everything from gas and groceries to health care, which is why I am focused on concrete solutions. For example, I have pushed to suspend the federal gas tax, even when some in my party disagreed. Some politicians seek to play games and score political points on inflation, but I’m much more interested in making a difference and helping lower costs for your family.

