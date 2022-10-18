  Juliana Garcia  - SM East

Shawnee Mission East girls’ tennis wins fourth straight state title, led by record-setting duo

SM East tennis championship

SM East seniors Bryson Langford, left, and Greta Stechschulte won the Kansas Class 6A state doubles tennis title for an unprecedented fourth year in a row this past weekend. Image via SME Lancers Twitter account.

For the fourth year in a row, the Shawnee Mission East girls’ tennis team is once again Kansas Class 6A state champions.

The upshot: The team title came with a notable accomplishment for the senior duo of Bryson Langford and Greta Stechshulte, who won their fourth consecutive doubles title, as well.

