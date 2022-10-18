  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village For All group turns out in support of city’s housing recommendations

Prairie Village housing controversy

A new resident group, Prairie Village for All, is encouraging the city to move forward with its controversial housing recommendations. Above, a Prairie Village for All yard sign. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

A new group calling itself Prairie Village for All is encouraging the city to move forward with an ad hoc housing task force’s recommendations aimed at addressing housing affordability in the northeast Johnson County suburb.

  • Members of the group turned out at Monday night’s city council meeting in an attempt to contrast their message with arguments that have been made frequently in recent months by opponents of the recommendations.

The state of play: There now appears to be two sets of residents organizing on either side of the housing issue in Prairie Village as city officials continue to discuss how, if at all, to implement the housing recommendations.

