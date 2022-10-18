  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park moves to permanent ID tags for pets — What owners need to know

The Overland Park City Council on Monday approved an ordinance change that allows pet owners to have one permanent pet tag with annual renewals for each animal registered with the city. File photo.

The city of Overland Park is working to streamline the pet registration process for its residents.

Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that allows pet owners to have one permanent pet tag with annual renewals for each animal registered with the city.

