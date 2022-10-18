Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that allows pet owners to have one permanent pet tag with annual renewals for each animal registered with the city.

The city of Overland Park is working to streamline the pet registration process for its residents.

How it works: An owner will be issued one permanent pet tag when an animal is first registered with the city clerk’s office, which the owner will now keep instead of being given a new tag each year it is reregistered.

If a tag becomes worn out or lost, residents can replace it by requesting a new one from the city clerk’s office.

Overland Park assistant city attorney Eric Blevins told the council Monday that the purpose of the change is to avoid the inconvenience of pet owners accumulating old pet tags.

Key quote: “We think this will be much easier for both city staff and residents to keep that one tag on their pet,” Blevins said. “There is no budgetary impact to speak of other than we won’t have to buy as many of those five-cent tags to send out to people who are registering their animals.”

Zooming out: All dogs and cats in Overland Park must be licensed by the time they reach six months old, or within 30 days of being brought into the city.

The license tag assists the city’s animal control operation when returning stray animals to their owners, while ensuring all dogs and cats are vaccinated for rabies, according to the city’s website.

Renewal statements are mailed during the first week of each year, and residents have until June 30 to license each pet without incurring a penalty.

For each renewal pet registration licensed on or after July 1, residents will be charged a $20 penalty, per animal, in addition to the license fee.

Other recent changes to Overland Park’s animal code

This latest change to the city’s animal code comes nearly a year after the governing body overturned the the city’s long-standing pit bull ban.