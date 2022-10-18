  Juliana Garcia  - 2022 Elections

Kansas House candidates on the issues: Inflation

Quik Trip Merriam

Kansas House of Representatives candidates answer a question about inflation. File photo

It’s election season, Shawnee Mission, and there are several Kansas House of Representative candidates vying for seats in area districts.

Last month, we asked Post readers what they wanted to hear candidates discuss before marking their ballots. With that input, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives.

