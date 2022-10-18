Kansas governor candidates on the issues: Inflation

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. See the candidates’ responses to yesterday’s question about election integrity and the 2020 presidential election .

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas Governor .

Inflation is currently at its highest level in four decades, sending prices for everything from food to gas to medicine sharply higher over the past several months. What can state government do to address inflation here in Kansas? What policies should it enact?

Laura Kelly (Democrat, incumbent)

Inflation has been hard for all Kansas families, that’s why I worked to eliminate the food sales tax and cut taxes for working families. I’ve fought to save Kansans money by cutting property taxes and providing tax cuts to our teachers, veterans, and critical service workers. Over the next three years, Kansans will collectively save over $1 billion in taxes. And I will continue to fight to save Kansans money. On day one of 2023 Legislative session I will send a bill to the legislature to eliminate the food sales tax, all the way, right away.

I governed with fiscal responsibility top of mind. It is because of that fiscal responsibility that our state can now afford to cut taxes for Kansas families.

Derek Schmidt (Republican)

Did not respond.

