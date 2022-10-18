  Roxie Hammill  - 2022 Elections

Quickly get to know the Johnson County Commission chair candidates

Two candidates running for Johnson County Commission chair.

Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara are competing to be the next Johnson County Commission chair, an office that oversees the entire commission and is elected countywide. Photo credits Leah Wankum.

Two candidates are vying to become the next chair of the Johnson County Commission and replace the retiring Ed Eilert.

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, but early voting begins when mail-in ballots start going out Wednesday, Oct. 18.