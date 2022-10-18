Two candidates are vying to become the next chair of the Johnson County Commission and replace the retiring Ed Eilert.
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, but early voting begins when mail-in ballots start going out Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Here are some key things to know about each of the candidates to help you decide who best aligns with your views:
Mike Kelly
Website: mikeforjoco.com
Occupation: Recently named partner at Husch Blackwell with a focus on litigation in the construction and real estate sector
Background: Mayor Roeland Park since 2018; co-founder and chair Climate Action KC; member Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce; volunteer attorney Neighborhood Justice Center St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Priorities: On his website, Kelly prioritizes tax relief through an expanding economy and smart spending. He notes he cut taxes twice in Roeland Park without cutting back services. He says the police department was fully funded during his tenure, with mental health co-responder and K-9 programs built out, and he will continue that focus as county chairman. He is also critical on his web page of Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s use of taxpayer money to fund an investigation of voter fraud without offering evidence, calling it “extremism” and a “politically motivated stunt.”
He also prioritizes attracting high-growth and good paying jobs and finding efficient ways to provide services county taxpayers expect.
Charlotte O’Hara
Residence: Overland Park
Website: oharaforchair.com
Occupation: Business owner and real estate investor
Background: 3rd District County commissioner since 2021; Former school teacher, general contractor and developer. Owner small industrial buildings in Olathe and co-owner family manufacturing business; former Kansas State Representative, 2011-2012; former Republican 3rd District chair; former chair of Olathe Board of Code Review and JoCo Heritage Trust fund.
Priorities: On her web page, O’Hara lists “transparency in government” as a top priority asking specifically why the county is spending money for racial equity training programs without a vote of the full commission. Last year, O’Hara voiced opposition to the diversity and inclusion statement that was being drafted by county park district officials.
She also said the county should look for more ways to cut spending, use federal Coronavirus aid to pay down debt and “stop funding the failed system of transit.” Elsewhere she lists property taxes, public safety and mental health crisis center as priorities.
