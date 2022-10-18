Here are some key things to know about each of the candidates to help you decide who best aligns with your views:

Mike Kelly

Website: mikeforjoco.com

Occupation: Recently named partner at Husch Blackwell with a focus on litigation in the construction and real estate sector

Background: Mayor Roeland Park since 2018; co-founder and chair Climate Action KC; member Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce; volunteer attorney Neighborhood Justice Center St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Priorities: On his website, Kelly prioritizes tax relief through an expanding economy and smart spending. He notes he cut taxes twice in Roeland Park without cutting back services. He says the police department was fully funded during his tenure, with mental health co-responder and K-9 programs built out, and he will continue that focus as county chairman. He is also critical on his web page of Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s use of taxpayer money to fund an investigation of voter fraud without offering evidence, calling it “extremism” and a “politically motivated stunt.”

He also prioritizes attracting high-growth and good paying jobs and finding efficient ways to provide services county taxpayers expect.