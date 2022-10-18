  Lucie Krisman  - Johnson County Government

JoCo Commission holds closed-door meeting to discuss ‘security of county operations’

Johnson County Commission meets for a special session.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners held a special executive session on Monday afternoon. Above, Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara, left, voiced concerns about the fact that some county officials, including Sheriff Calvin Hayden, were not present for the meeting. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Johnson County officials are giving few details following a special closed-door meeting of the county commission on Monday afternoon to discuss “matters related to the security of county operations.”

  • But in an open session beforehand Monday, tensions flared briefly as some commissioners argued over whether the information that was to be discussed, in fact, should be shared publicly.

Driving the news: On Monday afternoon, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting at its Olathe chambers to convene a closed-door executive session in order to, as the commission’s agenda stated, discuss “matters relating to security of county operations and to preserve the security of county operations.”

