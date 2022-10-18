Johnson County officials are giving few details following a special closed-door meeting of the county commission on Monday afternoon to discuss “matters related to the security of county operations.”

But in an open session beforehand Monday, tensions flared briefly as some commissioners argued over whether the information that was to be discussed, in fact, should be shared publicly.

Driving the news: On Monday afternoon, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting at its Olathe chambers to convene a closed-door executive session in order to, as the commission’s agenda stated, discuss “matters relating to security of county operations and to preserve the security of county operations.”