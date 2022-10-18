  Staff Report  - 2022 Elections

JoCo Commission chair candidates on the issues: Home values and property taxes

Bash helps us make sense of our local housing market.

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the two candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert.
We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. We’ve already published their responses regarding election integrity in Johnson County. Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to our second question: