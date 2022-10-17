U.S. House District 3 candidates on the issues: Election integrity

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to item #1:

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for the 3rd District U.S. House seat covering Johnson County.

The top issue with our readers was the candidates’ stance on election integrity. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud and dozens of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results have been dismissed for lack of evidence. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him? Are you confident in the integrity of our election system in Kansas?

Rep. Sharice Davids (Democrat, incumbent)

I am confident in the integrity of our election system in Kansas and nationwide. This is a big point of contrast between myself and my opponent Amanda Adkins, who was named to the Washington Post’s list of candidates who have denied the election results and makes a point of touting the endorsement of election conspiracists like [Johnson County Sheriff] Calvin Hayden and [U.S. Sen.] Ted Cruz.

Free and fair elections are the basis of our democracy, and I believe that now more than ever, members of Congress have a responsibility to protect that democracy. I find it concerning that my opponent has remained silent on the January 6 riot at the Capitol that led to five people losing their lives and hundreds more sustaining injuries. For me, staying silent is not an option when it comes to an issue as serious as our elections or the violence that occurred that day.

I support legislation that promotes safe, secure, and accessible elections, and I believe that every Kansan should have confidence that their vote matters. I will always stand up for what is right and true, regardless of party lines.

Amanda Adkins (Republican)

While I can only speak for the strength of the election laws we have in Kansas, I do believe Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020.

Here in Kansas, there is a great system of checks and balances in place to ensure our elections are safe, free, and fair. Voting is a fundamental part of our democracy and the most important way to give citizens a voice in government. Johnson County, like many other counties in Kansas, has accessible in-person voting at numerous locations and for weeks ahead of Election Day. We protect against ballot harvesting, allow for provisional ballots to be cast for those who face complications while voting, and require voter ID — even providing free IDs for those who cannot afford one. Kansas also ensures our elections are transparent by allowing election observers to have insight into our vote tallying process. Our election system is strong.

Sharice Davids, sadly, does not believe in the integrity of our state’s election system. Davids spoke alongside Elizabeth Warren at a progressive rally pushing for the passage of H.R. 1, a Washington mandate to override Kansas election laws and federalize our voting system. H.R. 1 would throw out Kansas voter ID laws and allow taxpayers to fund campaigns. I have extreme respect for the voting laws we have in place here in Kansas. Unfortunately, Sharice Davids thinks Washington politicians know better than Kansans.

Steve Hohe (Libertarian)

This is a two-part question.

Part one, regarding the 2020 presidential election: that was in 2020, Biden was sworn in and has been in the White House about two years.

Am I concerned about the 2020 election? No, that’s the past. Am I concerned about his performance as president of the United States? Yes. As for 2022, this is where electing the right congressmembers will place the proper checks and balances into the system.

Part Two, regarding confidence in the election system in Kansas?

You have to start at the beginning of the general election. As a third party candidate running for the third time, in 2016, 2020 and 2022, I’ve heard of improper behavior from the Democratic and Republican candidates and their staff removing my yard signs which is a violation of Kansas Statutes 25-2711. In 2020, a certain county election office violated Kansas Statutes 25-105 by posting the sample ballot in the local paper under the notice section. My name was not posted, and the Republican candidate’s address was not included. In addition, no letter was sent to inform me of the post. Three violations by one county election office in 2020.

Now, in 2022, of the five county election offices involved in the Third Congressional District, I’ve only received four letters of the posting of the sample ballot. Again the county that violated 25-105 did it in 2022. I haven’t received the letter. This is what you call “contributions in kind”.

Regarding the confidence in collecting ballots via drop boxes, mail-in ballots and voting machines, I feel they have abused the process. I’m for a paper ballot system.

I’m also in favor of looking into the process of rank-choice voting in future elections.

Tomorrow we will publish the candidates’ responses to item #2:

Inflation is currently at its highest level in four decades, sending prices for everything from food to gas to medicine sharply higher over the past several months. What steps should the federal government be taking to bring inflation back down?