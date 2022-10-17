  Kyle Palmer  - Shawnee

Shawnee mulls TIF district in underdeveloped area that could see growth in future

An area immediately west of Shawnee Mission Park is expected to become mostly residential in the future, but substantial infrastructure will need to be built to make that happen. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Shawnee city councilmembers are considering a plan to create a 2.58-square-mile improvement district in a historic and mostly undeveloped area as a way to guarantee funds will be available for major road and intersection improvements as the area eventually grows.

What’s going on? The area dubbed the Hickok-Zarah district is being proposed as a sort of proactive tax increment financing area for 1,648 acres of land likely to be difficult to develop.

