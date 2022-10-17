Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas State Board of Education .

Since 2020, there’s been a lot of focus on the concept of “critical race theory”. What do you make of this debate? How should Kansas school districts address issues of race and history in their curricula?

Sheila Albers (Democrat)

The first step in understanding the national debate on critical race theory is to define CRT. CRT comes out of a legal framework from Harvard Law School and states that racism is embedded in our legal systems, policies, and laws. It is a theory taught at the graduate level and not in K-12 schools. Nevertheless, some believe that any discussion of racism, discrimination, or inequity is a form of CRT and is an attempt to indoctrinate students in “anti-American” ideals. The debate is an attempt to breed mistrust in schools, teachers, and curriculum. Rather than recognizing that we can BOTH deeply love our country and acknowledge injustices, the debate has polarized people. Honoring both our commonalities and our differences builds empathy, understanding, and a stronger community.

The State Board of Education, in collaboration with the Kansas Department of Education, writes and approves curricular standards for each subject area. These standards are updated every seven years and establish what students should know and be able to do upon graduation. These standards are NOT the curriculum. The curriculum is written and/or selected by the local school district and their locally elected school boards.

The State Board of Education has influence when the Kansas Department of Education comes to the state board meetings with drafts of curricular standards. It is incumbent upon members of the State Board of Education to make certain that the standards address our nation’s strengths and its struggles in a historically accurate manner. Having difficult discussions about discrimination should not make individuals feel guitly about past injustices. Intead, it should inspire us to do better, remind us not to repeat mistakes of the past, and work toward a more perfect union.

Kansas students come from diverse backgrounds and experiences. It is incumbent upon the State Board of Education Members to ensure that standards encompass the diversity of experiences and backgrounds in our communities. Academic progress and character development begins when a student feels a sense of belonging. It is a psychological need of every person to feel valued and a welcomed member of our community. Students gain that sense of belonging when they see themselves reflected in the standards and curriculum used in the classroom.

Michelle Dombrosky (Republican, incumbent)

Did not respond.

Tomorrow we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to item #2:

What steps can the state take to prepare Kansas students for the rapidly changing working world they’ll enter after graduation?