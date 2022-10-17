We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to item #1:
The top issue with our readers was the candidates’ stance on election integrity. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud and dozens of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results have been dismissed for lack of evidence. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him? Are you confident in the integrity of our election system in Kansas?
Laura Kelly (Democrat, incumbent)
Kansas’ elections have been proven to be safe and secure. In 2022, I signed a bill which strengthened election security, authorizing bi-partisan common sense election security reforms to protect the integrity of elections from things like cybersecurity threats without infringing on people’s right to vote.
Derek Schmidt (Republican)
Did not respond.
