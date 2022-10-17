Johnson County Commission chair candidates on the issues: Election integrity

Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the two candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert . We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to our first question:

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Since the fall of 2021, Sheriff Calvin Hayden has used county resources to conduct an investigation into unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. His investigation continues even as the Johnson County Election Office and Secretary of State have offered repeated assurances that the 2020 election was free of significant abnormalities. Hayden, for his part, says he is simply doing his due diligence after residents raised concerns, though his office has produced just one actual complaint report so far. Do you support the Sheriff’s continued investigation of the 2020 election? Are you comfortable with county resources being used for it? Why or why not?

Mike Kelly

Kansas’ Republican Secretary of State and local nonpartisan election officials have repeatedly confirmed there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Johnson County. But Sheriff Calvin Hayden and others — like my opponent — don’t like recent election results, and therefore continue a wasteful and reckless campaign of partisan election discreditation.

That’s not how democracy works. This is exactly the type of extremism that damages our reputation and our democracy, and it has no place in Johnson County. Yet, starting with Donald Trump’s Big Lie, we have seen it leach its way down from the national and state levels to rear its head within local government.

Using money from the pockets of Johnson County residents to “investigate” false claims of election fraud is a politically motivated stunt at taxpayers’ expense. At a time when we are all feeling the squeeze of rising costs, it is especially egregious. And it’s a distraction from the real work on which county officials should be focused.

Johnson County is a great place to live, raise a family, run a business, and retire. That doesn’t happen by accident, and it’s not guaranteed. The leaders we elect and policies we put in place have a tremendous impact on our economy and everyday lives. Johnson County has become one of the nation’s premier counties, and if its status is to remain, we can’t be afraid to dismiss toxic rhetoric and instead focus on policies that create a vibrant economy and community.

In Roeland Park, where I’m serving my fifth year as Mayor, we’ve governed effectively without resorting to hyper-partisan rhetoric. Instead, we prioritize what matters most to people: lowering the property tax burden on our residents without sacrificing services, expanding our economy, protecting public safety, and looking for innovative ways to attract new growth and industry.

Charlotte O’Hara

I have been advised by our chief legal counsel, as a member of the BOCC, not to comment on an ongoing investigation.

However, I am VERY concerned about contracts that JoCo Election office has with Konnech, whose CEO was just arrested in LA with allegations and great probability of poll workers’ personal information being in the hands of China.

Also, perhaps our focus should be on crime and the effects of President Biden’s open border policy which has caused the fentanyl epidemic Johnson County is currently experiencing.

On Tuesday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to our second question:

Many Johnson County residents have seen the county’s appraised values of their homes going up double digits year after year without corresponding property tax rate reductions to offset them — meaning people’s out-of-pocket tax expenses have risen dramatically in recent years. What role do you think the county government needs to play in addressing rising property taxes here?