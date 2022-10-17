Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for the Board of County Commissioners district seats address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the six candidates running for for Districts 1, 4 and 5.

Since the fall of 2021, Sheriff Calvin Hayden has used county resources to conduct an investigation into unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. His investigation continues even as the Johnson County Election Office and Secretary of State have offered repeated assurances that the 2020 election was free of significant abnormalities. Hayden, for his part, says he is simply doing his due diligence after residents raised concerns, though his office has produced just one actual complaint report so far. Do you support the Sheriff’s continued investigation of the 2020 election? Are you comfortable with county resources being used for it? Why or why not?

District 1

Audra McMahon

Sheriff Hayden is within his jurisdiction, legal statutes and budget to take action to execute the job he was elected by the people of Johnson County to do. Sheriff Hayden is acting in alignment with his job description, and again, his budget. If he remains compliant with his role and expenditures, I am comfortable with him acting as he sees fit as the elected Sheriff of Johnson County.

Becky Fast (incumbent)

First and foremost — Johnson County elections are accurate, safe, and secure. I do not support Sheriff Hayden using taxpayer funds to pursue partisan political agendas. Audit after audit has proven beyond any doubt that Johnson County and Kansas got the election right in 2020. In fact, the August election hand recount of 256,860 ballots showed an infinitesimally small change after the recount representing .0002% of the total number of ballots cast. The Heritage Foundation, a very conservative policy group, released its nationwide Election Integrity Scorecard ranking Kansas in the top 10 in election security. The Foundation stated, “Kansas has been leading the Nation with forward-thinking election security laws for years.”

Year after year, Johnson County election office receives extremely high ratings from residents in our community surveys. Currently there has been no evidence of large-scale improper or illegal voting or malfeasance just vague claims and allegations brought forth at partisan political meetings. Sheriff Calvin Hayden has acknowledged that he lacks the probable cause necessary to execute a search warrant and has yet to provide any evidence whatsoever to back up his claims of massive fraud. If this anti-democratic trend accelerates in Johnson County and across the nation, election experts and officials from both parties worry about lasting damage to institutions that protect our freedoms and liberties, which are fundamental to our democracy.

District 4

Janeé Hanzlick (incumbent)

It is unacceptable that the Johnson County sheriff continues to use taxpayer money and county resources to pursue conspiracy theories and investigate baseless allegations of election fraud. As commissioner, it’s my job to ensure the county spends its budget responsibly. That means not using public resources to investigate assertions of fraud that have long since been discredited. The sheriff claims he can’t talk about the alleged investigation, including what it is costing taxpayers, but he’s willing to travel out of state and speak at length to hand-picked groups, while keeping Johnson County residents in the dark. In the interest of transparency and accountability, the sheriff should tell taxpayers what this investigation has cost them and put an end to this political charade.

Maria Holiday



I am confused as to why anyone would expect law enforcement to release all evidence or information during an ongoing investigation. Kansas has had discrepancies, including one in Cherokee County during the primary so dismissing allegations without investigating would be negligent. Since the arrest of Eugene Yu, CEO of Konnech, has transpired, and Johnson County is involved, I certainly think folks should hold their fire. This story is still unfolding and getting national attention in spite of assurances by the Secretary of State and local election office. It seems that perhaps the sheriff’s department was aware of information they could not make public. I am disappointed that it has taken this long for law enforcement to receive the information needed to proceed from local agencies. The silver lining is improvements in procedures are sure to be made as a result and that should boost voter confidence.

My opponent has made no secret of her animosity towards the sheriff and is on record suggesting we appoint rather than elect our sheriff like they do in Seattle. I believe appointees are beholden to those who appoint them. Elected officials work for the people. I will never attempt to silence the voice of the people. Our most recent public survey showed safety the number one concern of citizens. Johnson Countians will not hand over their right to vote and they don’t want a crime ridden community like Seattle.

District 5

Stephanie Suzanne Berland

Since 2016, the belief that Russia colluded with Trump to win the presidency, election integrity has been a topic of discussion. You can currently access this federal website that will allow you to submit any suspicious voter activity. Sheriff Hayden is acting is his full authority to investigate any crimes that deal with elections. One complaint does not negate an investigation. In my opinion, this is an attempt by Mike Kelly and Janeé Hanzlick to undermine the sheriff due to the fact they cannot appoint him and have King County, Washington-style law enforcement which was expressed by Hanzlick during a Charter Commission meeting. Some on the commission, including Hanzlick, are for defunding the sheriff with some accounting maneuvers and then acting as if she is pro-police. The budget was approved, and elected Sheriff Hayden made his call to investigate, and I will not interfere with his duty nor his decision.

I will support the sheriff with my voice and my votes. And I appreciate the men and women in blue who risk their lives daily for my safety. The attempt to undermine and underfund the sheriff is in conflict with our number one priority, which is public safety.

Michael Ashcraft (incumbent)

Did not respond

