  Lucie Krisman  - JCCC

Johnson County Community College earns ‘gold’ status for wellness initiatives

Johnson County Community College received a top-level health and wellness distinction this year from the Exercise is Medicine initiative out of the American College of Sports Medicine. File photo.

Johnson County Community College has received a gold-level designation in health and wellness by Exercise is Medicine, an initiative managed by the American College of Sports Medicine.

What it means: The Exercise is Medicine On Campus program awards universities and colleges across the country for their incorporation of health and wellness on campus.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post. My work reporting on city government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the 6,500 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU!