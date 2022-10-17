The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office has issued a freeze warning, starting at 10 p.m. Monday night, lasting through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Winter is coming, Johnson County, or at least a brief taste of it. And that means you will need to take steps to protect your plants from the hard freeze.

Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday night are expected to plummet into the low to mid-20s.

This week starts off brisk! But if you're not a fan of this cold, by mid-week we'll be back in the 60s and then 80s by the weekend! pic.twitter.com/uD4wxEc5AR — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 17, 2022

This could put homeowners’ flowering plants and fall perennials in peril.

“It will not be good for plants,” says Dennis Patton of the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office. “Overall, at this low of temperature, it is going to cause some damage. The season is coming to a fast end!”

Patton adds that the timing of this freezing spell makes it especially problematic for home gardeners.

“A sudden drop like this in the early fall or late spring is the hardest on plants as they are not fully dormant in the fall and in the late spring tender new growth is damaged,” he said in an email Monday morning.

How can I protect my plants during a hard freeze?

Normally, when temperatures approach freezing this time of year, you can simply cover flowering plants with a bedsheet or cloth, and that should suffice.

But Patton says temperatures this week are expected to get so low that plants could still get damaged even if they’re covered.

He suggests that you should be “better safe than sorry” and actually bring any plants your concerned about inside on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

What about typically hardier plants like mums?

Patton says in the low 20s, even mums could see some damage, like discoloration.

For potted mums and other plants, again he suggests bringing them inside or putting them in your garage the next two nights.

For planted flowers that cannot be removed, he suggests covering them with a heavy blanket or towel.

He recommends not covering plants with plastic because that will not retain heat generated from the soil as well.

I just planted grass seed. Will the freeze damage my lawn?

New grass won’t be damaged or killed, Patton says, but the freeze will essentially stop new growth from happening.

Root development below the surface should continue as the soil warms back up later this week.

Patton adds that with drought conditions already present in Johnson County, many plants and grass are already stressed and may be less likely to weather a hard freeze this week.

What about the fall colors I love?