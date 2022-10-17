  Kyle Palmer  - Home and Garden

Hard freeze expected next 2 nights in JoCo — Here’s how to protect your plants

A hard freeze in Johnson County could still damage even hardy mums.

Even mums, typically hardier against cooler temperatures, could be damaged or discolored with temperatures as low as they're expected to get Monday and Tuesday nights. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

Winter is coming, Johnson County, or at least a brief taste of it. And that means you will need to take steps to protect your plants from the hard freeze.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office has issued a freeze warning, starting at 10 p.m. Monday night, lasting through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.