In a response to the Post’s emailed questions recently, Schmidt shared his perspectives on a number of issues key to Johnson County voters, including the new Panasonic in De Soto , an open enrollment education law, the defeated “Value Them Both” abortion amendment and more.

How this interview with Derek Schmidt happened

The Post reached out to Schmidt after doing a phone interview with Kelly, where many of the same topics were covered.

That interview with Kelly can be found here.

Here’s what Schmidt had to say about key issues impacting Johnson County.

Post: News that Panasonic plans to build a $4 billion EV battery plant in western Johnson County is big news. The state is offering nearly $900 million in incentives and there are some worries that there are not enough explicit guarantees in the deal that Panasonic will indeed be required to deliver on creating some 4,000 jobs for that plant. If elected, what will you do to ensure those jobs do come and that they are high-quality, high-paying jobs?

Derek Schmidt: Economic development is good for Kansas, and will be a priority for my administration. It is concerning that in the Panasonic project, the governor was so focused on reelection that she put the project’s jobs and wages guarantees in her press release but failed to write them into the legally binding contract.

Post: What other opportunities for economic development do you see in Johnson County’s future? If elected, what economic development areas will your administration focus on for Johnson County?

Derek Schmidt: In our administration, the state will work closely to support local economic development opportunities. Sustained economic growth requires a thriving economy with a favorable environment for job creators to build, sustain, and grow businesses. Under Laura Kelly, more than 20,000 fewer people are working in Kansas than when she took over, her lockdowns destroyed thousands of small businesses and 157,000 jobs and Kansas trails far behind the rest of the country in recovering those jobs and economic growth, and big-government inflation is making daily life less affordable for every Kansas family. Kansas can do better.

Post: Economic development is closely tied to education, which has long been one of the staples of Johnson County. Many of our readers pride themselves on their local schools and see education as one of the primary reasons that Johnson County is an economic and cultural driver of the state. But they are also worried about open enrollment, which will start two summers from now. This will allow children to enroll in any school district in the state provided that district has space. Gov. Laura Kelly signed this measure into law as part of a broader education funding package over the objections of some of her fellow Democrats. What can be done to assure Johnson Countians that open enrollment won’t exhaust school district resources and won’t diminish services like special education programming that schools are already required to offer students who live within the boundaries of the district? How do you see open enrollment impacting Johnson County school districts? Do you support open enrollment, why or why not?

Derek Schmidt: Our Kansas public schools have been constitutionally funded largely since Republicans in the Legislature and former Governor Jeff Colyer enacted a school funding bill in 2018 and I was proud to successfully defend that law before the Kansas Supreme Court. As governor, I’ve committed to constitutionally funding our public schools. But fully funding schools can’t be where the conversation ends. Our current governor has refused to apologize for or even acknowledge the damage her extended school lockdowns did to our so many of our kids, and she vetoed the Parents Bill of Rights. As governor, I will empower parents to ensure each child gets the education best suited for his or her own needs, regardless of a family’s income or zip code. That involves supporting open enrollment and signing into law a strong Parents Bill of Rights that codifies the important and long-understood principle that parents are the ones who should be the primary driver of their children’s education, moral and religious upbringing, and mental and emotional health.

Post: It’s becoming more and more difficult for people who want to live in Johnson County to afford to live here. The promise of future developments like Panasonic excite planners and local officials but could also bring a glut of new workers and residents that could push the cost of living in some areas of the county up even further. What can the state do to ensure that areas like Johnson County remain as affordable as possible and that homeowners are not priced out by rising home values?

Derek Schmidt: The policies of Joe Biden and Laura Kelly have made life less affordable for every Kansas family. Months ago, I announced my Plan for a Better Kansas, my agenda for the first 100 days of my administration that feature several items aimed at making life more affordable for Kansans. First and foremost – I will propose to the Legislature a balanced state budget that slows the rate of growth of state spending, which has exploded at an unsustainable rate under the current administration. Overall annual spending increased $6 billion in just the past four years – that’s $8,000 more per year that it costs a family of four just to pay for state government. To put that in further context, the current governor has grown state spending in her single term as much as her previous four predecessors did combined. Compounding the problem is the fact we don’t have more taxpayers to pay those bills – the Kansas population is stagnant, actually declining in 2021, and fewer Kansans are working in our economy than when she took over in 2019. Kansas taxpayers cannot afford to keep growing government at a record-setting pace with fewer people carrying the load. I will also propose my Retire Tax Free plan to help and encourage more Kansans to retire here by exempting pensions, Social Security, and dedicated retirement distributions from state income tax. To provide some targeted relief to working families and women in particular, we will exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products from state sales tax. And we will adjust the Homestead Property Tax refund program and the homestead property tax exemption to prevent Kansans from losing their homes because of inflation. Finally, we will pay off more public debt, including in the public pension system, to protect KPERS retirees and save taxpayers millions of dollars in debt-service payments for years and generations to come. Each of these measures is aimed at relieving the burden on Kansas taxpayers to make life more affordable and make our government more efficient, effective, and sustainable.

Post: The national spotlight has been trained on Kansas in recent weeks due to the primary vote on an abortion amendment that failed by a wide margin. A recent recount pushed by abortion opponents confirmed that result. How can Kansans move forward after such a polarizing vote? And what do you think the results say about the future of the state?

Derek Schmidt: I am pro-life like many Kansans and prefer a future in Kansas with fewer abortions, not more. Kansans voted on August 2nd and that result must be respected, so my top priority as governor will be defending the existing reasonable regulations on the books that share bipartisan, consensus support across our state. What wasn’t on the ballot in August was my opponent’s position that allows abortion on demand, at any time, for any reason, at taxpayer expense. She voted against every reasonable restriction that came before her in Legislature and has vetoed every one as governor. Like on many issues – such as Fairness in Women’s Sports and Parents Bill of Rights – her view is decidedly outside the mainstream in Kansas, and one of the many reasons we need a new governor.