  Juliana Garcia  - 2022 Elections

Kansas Republican governor hopeful Derek Schmidt talks key JoCo issues with Post

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, right, is the Republican candidate for the governor's race. He talks Panasonic, open enrollment and more in an interview with the Post. Above, Schmidt speaks during a gubernatorial debate at the Kansas State Fair earlier this summer. Photo credit Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector.

Kansas Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt is challenging Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8.

In a response to the Post’s emailed questions recently, Schmidt shared his perspectives on a number of issues key to Johnson County voters, including the new Panasonic in De Soto, an open enrollment education law, the defeated “Value Them Both” abortion amendment and more.

