Obituary: William Andrew Whitaker, former Rockhurst and Mizzou star

Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., October 22, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. A burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.

Billy was the youngest of seven children born into the loving family of James Henry and Mary Elizabeth Whitaker on January 18, 1959.

“Wild Bill” was not only Billy’s nickname, but also an accurate description of his larger-than-life personality. He had an unmatched passion for life and provided endless entertainment with his jokes, impression and hilarious stories. Whether he was imitating Wolfman Jack, moving his pretend toupee or doing his famous drink drop trick, he was always the life of the party.

Billy had non-stop energy and loved using it to bring joy and laughter to everyone around him. People gravitated to him because he knew how to make any and every situation more amusing and enjoyable.

Billy attended Visitation Grade School and was proud to become an Eagle Scout. Football played an important role in Billy’s life from a young age. He attended Rockhurst High School where he was an All-State football player and later inducted into the Rockhurst Sports Hall of Fame. He attended the University of Missouri on an athletic scholarship and earned All-Conference and All-American honors as a defensive back.

After graduating with a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Billy was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 1981 NFL draft. He spent two seasons with Green Bay and two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before retiring in 1984.

He returned to Kansas City and enjoyed a successful career in real estate and investment partnerships.

Billy passed along his love for and knowledge of the game by coaching many CYO grade school football teams for his nephew and grand nephews. He was a hero to them and their teammates and made every practice and game more fun with his energy and enthusiasm.

Billy always found ways to bring happiness to those around him. His quick wit and story telling reminded us not to take everything in life so seriously. To each of us who were blessed to have shared life with him, he will be deeply missed.

Billy is lovingly remembered and survived by Jennifer Bourassa and her daughter, Korinn; his siblings, Mary Jane Davis, Fran (Bill) Peterman, Jim (Leslie) Whitaker, Linda (Bob) Page, John (Marg) Whitaker and Chris (Kaitlin) Whitaker; step-siblings, Tom Gordon (Earlene) Gordon, John Gordon, Margie (Tony) Louvier along with many nieces and nephews.

Billy is predeceased by his parents, Jim and Libby Whitaker; stepfather, Norman Gordon; brother-in-law, Dick Davis; stepsister, Kathleen Murphy and stepsister-in-law, Frances Gordon.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to Rockhurst High School Athletic Programs, 9301 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64114.