Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 14

We’ve made it to the end of another week. Kyle here, getting you set for this Friday!
Forecast: 🌬️ High: 75, Low: 41. Mostly clear and windy. A red flag warning is in effect for the entire KC metro and outdoor fires are not recommended.
Weekend outlook: Saturday, 🌤️ High: 68, Low: 47. Mostly sunny and lighter wind. Sunday, ☀️ High: 66, Low: 35. Sunny and clear and much cooler at night.
Diversions
- Take the family to the grand reopening of Strang Park in Overland Park today between 2-4 p.m. The park has undergone a major renovation, including the addition of the city’s first all-inclusive playground. Find out more details.
- Catch a kid-friendly show with “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” at Midwest Trust Center at JCCC on Saturday. Tickets are $25 apiece.
- Dress up your pooch in a fun costume for Mission’s annual Howl-o-Ween celebration at Victor X Andersen Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. Here’s more info.
- Have a date night at the Kansas City Ballet’s staging of the classic love story “Giselle.” The show opens Friday and runs through Oct. 23. Tickets start at $34.
- Catch some football action with the much-anticipated rematch between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Limited remaining tickets to the game are quite expensive, so you may want to find a good local sports bar at which to watch the action.
Noteworthy
- Convenience store chain QuikTrip says it could soon begin opening urgent care centers in the Kansas City area. The Tulsa-based company already has plans to open at least 10 urgent care centers in its corporate hometown. [KSHB]
- A new political action group calling itself Keep Kansas Free launched a pre-election push this week with events in several cities, including Overland Park, urging voters to elect candidates “who will support women” and “reflect the view of the majority of voters.” One of the group’s key planks is retaining all the justices on the Kansas Supreme Court this November. [Kansas Reflector]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1