  Juliana Garcia  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood to retire next summer

Unified School District 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood plans to retire after the 2022-23 school year ends. Photo courtesy USD 232.

Unified School District 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood says he will retire after the current school year on June 30, 2023.

Why now? Harwood, who has led USD 232 for the past seven years, says the district is about to enter a critical new phase over the next five to 10 years with a promised Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto and other developments expected to spur major growth.

