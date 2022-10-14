USD 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood to retire next summer

Unified School District 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood plans to retire after the 2022-23 school year ends. Photo courtesy USD 232.
Unified School District 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood says he will retire after the current school year on June 30, 2023.
Why now? Harwood, who has led USD 232 for the past seven years, says the district is about to enter a critical new phase over the next five to 10 years with a promised Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto and other developments expected to spur major growth.
Harwood helped lead the district through the 2018 bond issue and development of career opportunity coursework at the middle schools and technical education curricula.
Harwood said he thinks it’s important for the next superintendent to be here for the start of a new growth cycle.
Key quote: “I think it’s best for the district to have somebody come on now who will be here for that (five to 10-year) period,” Harwood said. “My retirement would’ve been sometime between the last couple of years and the next couple of years. Because of where we’re at with the things we already accomplished and the things we need to start working on, this just seems like a really good time (to retire).”
Harwood’s reflections: Harwood says he’s been honored to be part of USD 232 for the better part of the last decade.
Additionally, he said he thinks the district is doing a good job trying to help middle school students think more about career opportunities and how to prepare for the future.
Another key accomplishment he cites is the student advisory team, a team of high school students that provides input to district administration and is also in its seventh year.
Looking for Frank Harwood’s replacement
Following Harwood’s announcement, the board of education sent out a request for proposals for an executive search firm to lead the search for a new superintendent.
A decision to pick a firm is targeted for Nov. 17, Harwood said.
The chosen firm will work with the board, the community, students and staff to see what everyone is looking for in a superintendent.
Harwood said he expects the process to take months, and include several rounds of reviews, interviews and outreach.
