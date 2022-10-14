USD 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood to retire next summer

Why now? Harwood, who has led USD 232 for the past seven years, says the district is about to enter a critical new phase over the next five to 10 years with a promised Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto and other developments expected to spur major growth.

Harwood helped lead the district through the 2018 bond issue and development of career opportunity coursework at the middle schools and technical education curricula.

Harwood said he thinks it’s important for the next superintendent to be here for the start of a new growth cycle.

Key quote: “I think it’s best for the district to have somebody come on now who will be here for that (five to 10-year) period,” Harwood said. “My retirement would’ve been sometime between the last couple of years and the next couple of years. Because of where we’re at with the things we already accomplished and the things we need to start working on, this just seems like a really good time (to retire).”

Harwood’s reflections: Harwood says he’s been honored to be part of USD 232 for the better part of the last decade.

Some of the accomplishments he noted include the performing arts centers added to both De Soto and Mill Valley High Schools.

Additionally, he said he thinks the district is doing a good job trying to help middle school students think more about career opportunities and how to prepare for the future.

Another key accomplishment he cites is the student advisory team, a team of high school students that provides input to district administration and is also in its seventh year.

Looking for Frank Harwood’s replacement

Following Harwood’s announcement, the board of education sent out a request for proposals for an executive search firm to lead the search for a new superintendent.