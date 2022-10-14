  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Scholarship Shawnee Mission presents students with $2.7 billion in scholarship offers

Better than a letter from Hogwarts, this week Shawnee Mission juniors and seniors opened letters from the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. 

 The letters are part of the Scholarship Shawnee Mission program and contain scholarship offers to post-secondary colleges and universities throughout the United States. A Foundation program, Scholarship Shawnee Mission works to match high school students with college scholarship offers before they’ve even applied. 