Overland Park approves rezoning for townhomes at Ranch Mart South

Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved a rezoning request for six multi-family townhome buildings at the southeast corner of 95th Street and Mission Road, directly behind the shopping center.

Plans are moving forward to build a block of triplexes and a quadplex just south of the Ranch Mart South Shopping Center in Overland Park.

If approved by the city council, the new housing project would replace existing, mostly unoccupied duplexes, which developer Klover Architects says are virtually uninhabitable.

The details: Dubbed the “Villas at Ranchmart,” the new plan calls for 19 rental units, ranging from 1,7125 to 1,863 square feet each, to be constructed on a narrow, three-acre plot of land.

The two-story units would be in six separate buildings, five triplexes and one quadplex.

There would be 38 guest parking spots and each unit would have a two-car garage, according to the plans.

For landscaping, the plan proposes a small park located in the center of the complex, as well as additional trees and fencing along the south property line to provide a buffer for neighbors to the south.

Background: The new plan differs greatly from one voted down by the city council last year for the same site, which called for a $55 million, multi-story apartment project targeted at active seniors.

Residents in the single-family neighborhood to the south adamantly opposed that project, particularly the height of the proposed buildings, which would have overlooked the homes nearby.

Due to their home being mostly single story and the neighborhood was downhill, they disliked the idea of apartments at the top of the hill being as tall as seven stories in some cases.

What’s next for the proposed duplexes at Ranch Mart South?

Although the planning commission voted in favor of the rezoning request for the duplexes, it must come before the Overland Park City Council for final approval.