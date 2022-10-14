  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park approves rezoning for townhomes at Ranch Mart South

A rezoning request for was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission for multi-family homes at the southeast corner of 95th Street and Mission Road on Monday. Image via Klover Architects.

Plans are moving forward to build a block of triplexes and a quadplex just south of the Ranch Mart South Shopping Center in Overland Park.

Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved a rezoning request for six multi-family townhome buildings at the southeast corner of 95th Street and Mission Road, directly behind the shopping center.

