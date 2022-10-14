  Staff Report  - Obituaries

Obituaries Oct. 12-13, 2022, in Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley

Photo credit in hiatus. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Below is a list of obituaries from the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas that were posted Oct. 12-13, 2022, to Legacy.com.

Catherine M. “Katy” Ormsby, 99, Prairie Village

Catherine “Katy” Ormsby, 99, of Prairie Village passed away October 10, 2022. Read full obituary here.