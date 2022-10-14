Obituaries Oct. 12-13, 2022, in Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley

Photo credit in hiatus. Used under a Creative Commons license.
Below is a list of obituaries from the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas that were posted Oct. 12-13, 2022, to Legacy.com.
Catherine M. “Katy” Ormsby, 99, Prairie Village
Catherine “Katy” Ormsby, 99, of Prairie Village passed away October 10, 2022. Read full obituary here.
Robert K. Tice, 82, Overland Park
Bob passed away suddenly on Oct 10, 2022. Read full obituary here.
Arthur Richard Zeitelhack, 96, Shawnee
Arthur Richard Zeitelhack, son of Arthur and Marie (Corbett) Zeitelhack, was born on September 17, 1926, in Westfield, New Jersey. Read full obituary here.
Kathleen E. Reed, 78, Overland Park
Kathleen Reed passed peacefully Sunday Oct. 9th. Read full obituary here.
