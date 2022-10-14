  Lucie Krisman  - Johnson County Wastewater

JoCo lays out $44M in max costs for initial work at aging wastewater plant in Mission

The aging Johnson County Wastewater plant in Mission.

This week, Johnson County's Board of County Commissioners approved maximum prices for early components of what will be seven-year improvement efforts at the Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission. Above, a clarifier at the facility at 4800 Nall Avenue. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

The county has approved guaranteed maximum prices for initial construction and design work totaling roughly $44 million as part of a massive overhaul of the aging Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission.

  • The work for which allocations were approved this week by the Board of County Commissioners constitute a fraction of the projects overall projected cost of more than $570 million, work for which is expected to be ongoing through at least 2030.

Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a contract amendment setting a combined maximum price of $26.3 million in construction and design costs for the project.

