The county has approved guaranteed maximum prices for initial construction and design work totaling roughly $44 million as part of a massive overhaul of the aging Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission.

The work for which allocations were approved this week by the Board of County Commissioners constitute a fraction of the projects overall projected cost of more than $570 million, work for which is expected to be ongoing through at least 2030.

Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a contract amendment setting a combined maximum price of $26.3 million in construction and design costs for the project.