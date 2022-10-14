This week, Johnson County's Board of County Commissioners approved maximum prices for early components of what will be seven-year improvement efforts at the Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission. Above, a clarifier at the facility at 4800 Nall Avenue. Photo by Lucie Krisman.
The county has approved guaranteed maximum prices for initial construction and design work totaling roughly $44 million as part of a massive overhaul of the aging Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission.
The work for which allocations were approved this week by the Board of County Commissioners constitute a fraction of the projects overall projected cost of more than $570 million, work for which is expected to be ongoing through at least 2030.
Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a contract amendment setting a combined maximum price of $26.3 million in construction and design costs for the project.
Out of that $26.3 million, roughly $3.6 million will go toward construction phase services and roughly $22.7 million will go toward design services with Black & Veatch Corporation.
The upshot: This raises the total construction phase cost to roughly $6.1 million and the total design cost to roughly $38 million overall, or roughly $44 million total.
The services these allocations will go toward partially include replacement of a Turkey Creek Pump Station pipeline, as well as installation of permanent traffic signals at the overpass at I-35 and Lamar Avenue, in order to reduce the impacts of construction traffic.
The county’s capital improvement fund will cover project costs.
Further details: These improvements come as the city of Mission prepares to reconstruct Foxridge Drive from Lamar Avenue to 51st Street next spring — which the 24-inch pipeline sits underneath.
Replacement of the forcemain will take place from December to March, before road reconstruction kicks off.
The Kansas Department of Transportation may reimburse the county up to $300,000 for construction.
Bigger picture for Johnson County Wastewater improvements
The facility at 4800 Nall Ave. dates back to the 1940s and currently has the capacity for 15 million gallons of wastewater.
As a whole, the project includes a full upgrade on the facility’s buildings and equipment, which county wastewater officials have said are reaching the end of their useful life.
The total anticipated cost for the project is $574 million — part of which will be paid for through a $281 million loan from the Environmental Protection Agency.
