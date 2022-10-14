  Juliana Garcia  - Mission Gateway

Mission Gateway FAQ — City tries to answer questions about long-delayed project

City staff released answers to frequently asked questions about Mission Gateway ahead of upcoming planning commission and city council meetings related to the project. File image courtesy city documents.

The city of Mission has released a list of frequently asked questions about the Mission Gateway project as the city considers the fifth version of the plan to remake the former site of Mission City Mall.

Why it matters: Although the project has been in the spotlight for more than 15 years, the city says there remain several misconceptions about what can be done at the southwest corner of Roe Avenue and Johnson Drive, and the FAQ document released this week attempts to answer some of those.

