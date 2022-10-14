Driving the news: City councilmembers discussed the idea Tuesday at a Committee of the Whole meeting and decided to encourage staff to get started.

Lenexa will install four electric vehicle charging ports in its Civic Center parking garage and two in Old Town as a pilot project to determine how to plan electrical infrastructure for the increasingly popular cars.

No specific installation date was set, and the plan did not require a vote.

Zooming out: A new rebate offered by Evergy and the increasing market share of electric vehicles were the catalysts.

Electric vehicles stood at 5.6% of the market in the second quarter of 2022, but their share has been doubling year-by-year as demand increases.

Spurring the change further are new federal incentives from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act and the fact that six major automobile manufacturers plan to phase out gas-powered cars.

Digging deeper: The Evergy rebate program offers non-residential customers $2,500 for installing Level 2 EV chargers – which are faster than Level 1 chargers that may come with a car purchase – and $20,000 back on the more expensive and higher-speed direct current fast chargers.

The city would be responsible for installing the ports and for direct electricity costs but would be able to make customers pay for their charge through a smartphone app.

The average charge is 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

The six chargers will cost Lenexa a total of $20,640 after the rebate, according to the city.

Why it matters: Having car owners pay is a major distinction from an earlier Evergy rebate plan that was free to users but put the port owners, in this case the city, on the hook for the electricity.

Assuming Lenexa charges users for using the new EV ports, the city could recoup the direct energy charges.

Bigger picture: There already are some electric charging sites in Lenexa, but not all are public.

Another reason for the plan was so city officials can learn about the feasibility of using electric vehicles in city fleets.

To that end, staffers chose six ports in public places – a number that would be enough to get an idea of usage yet visible enough that people know about it, city staffers said.

Once installed, Lenexa will join Newton, Osawatomie and Overland Park in offering public chargers on city property.

Shawnee also has one charger at its City Hall, and Overland Park is working on an electric charger master plan.

What’s next for Lenexa EV charging stations

The Civic Center garage chargers would be wall mounted and in the southwest corner of the first floor, so they’d be accessible during farmers market days.

Both sites already have adequate electricity available, city staff members said.

Meanwhile, the Old Town chargers would be pedestal-mounted in front of a stone building that has the appearance of a tiny jail, but was actually the first filling station in town.

The building, on Santa Fe Trail Drive, was formerly owned by Phillips Petroleum but has been vacant for some time.

What they’re saying: Councilmembers were supportive after a question period on Tuesday.

The Level 2 chargers are not as slow as Level 1 chargers, which can take all night, but not as fast as the fastest ones with a charging speed similar to a gas station trip, they were told.

The charging spots will be striped and marked, but for now the city will rely on drivers’ good will and there won’t be enforcement on people parking there who aren’t charging. However the parking garage does not allow overnight parking.

Councilmember Julie Sayers, who has an electric vehicle on order, said people generally don’t go from an empty charge to full, but instead top up whenever they’re near a port.

Key quote: “This is a great way of showing the community we’re ready to address something that is important to them and I think it’s a great first step to let people know we’re interested and want to build infrastructure to support moves they are making to be more sustainable,” Sayers said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.