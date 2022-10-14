  Roxie Hammill  - Lenexa

Lenexa will install 6 new electric vehicle charging stations — Here’s where

An existing EV charaging station in a Hen House parking lot in Lenexa at 87th Street parkway and Pflumm Road. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Lenexa will install four electric vehicle charging ports in its Civic Center parking garage and two in Old Town as a pilot project to determine how to plan electrical infrastructure for the increasingly popular cars.

  • And, as a somewhat poetic side note, the Old Town ports will be directly in front of the city’s first gas station, built close to a century ago at the dawn of the gasoline-fueled automobile craze.

Driving the news: City councilmembers discussed the idea Tuesday at a Committee of the Whole meeting and decided to encourage staff to get started.