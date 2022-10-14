Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The Westside Collection

Positioned in the heart of one of Kansas City’s first neighborhoods, right between the riverfront and the downtown skyline, you’ll find the homes of the Westside Collection. Life moves differently here. The Westside is one of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods. It’s established and familiar, yet connected and vibrant. There is a spirit of individuality which can be seen in neighbors and their homes. The special character of the neighborhood is the inspiration behind each of the one-of-a-kind properties offered within the Westside Collection.

Designed by Edward Franklin Building Company, each home in this collection is crafted to celebrate its own unique space within the community. Blending historic appeal with new, eco-friendly interior and exterior construction for modern-day comfort and convenience allows you to fuse contemporary lifestyles together with classic architectural trends. Edward Franklin sets out with a vision, then works diligently to make that vision a reality. Every Edward Franklin property is made to tell a story – one that reflects the area, the people, and the spirit of the place, as well as the individuals who live, work, or visit there. Together, Grant Baumgartner and Chris Ruhl, both of whom grew up in the Kansas City area, named the company for Baumgartner’s grandfather, Edward Franklin Baumgartner. Today, Baumgartner and Ruhl continue his legacy, taking personal pride in working to celebrate and shape existing neighborhoods for new generations by creating timeless homes rooted in character and imagination.

Award winning house, 2006 Summit Ridge, is the perfect example of creating a home that offers connected downtown living with modern style and sensibility. As Pick of the Parade in the 2022 Kansas City Fall Parade of Homes, this Urban Oasis will make you feel at home with all the custom features and attention to detail. Summit Ridge currently offers two identical listings represented by Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty. With one-of-a-kind design finishes and fixtures throughout, the Westside Collection homes as a whole look and feel distinctly different with far more uniqueness and historical ambience than commercial retail finishes and fixtures.

The Westside Collection has been motivated by a single vision – to revitalize historic neighborhoods by introducing newly-built homes that nod towards classic architectural trends while also infusing modern ideas of space, open-concept floor plans, built-in technologies, green building materials, and up-to-date infrastructure into every property. In doing so, their design-build process generates renewed interest in urban and suburban spaces, and provides highly sought after, quality, move-in-ready residences that are still in step with the neighborhood vibe.

As the expert in downtown urban living, Andrew has recently listed and sold 11 Westside properties; from the Franklin Heights homes at $1 – $1.35 million to 1735 Jefferson Street listed at $1.75 million. Downtown Kansas City keeps proving to be a hot spot to live with major improvements set to come, including a new baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals. There isn’t an agent in the Kansas City area that knows the Westside and Downtown like Andrew does.