  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: The Westside Collection

Positioned in the heart of one of Kansas City’s first neighborhoods, right between the riverfront and the downtown skyline, you’ll find the homes of the Westside Collection. Life moves differently here. The Westside is one of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods. It’s established and familiar, yet connected and vibrant. There is a spirit of individuality which can be seen in neighbors and their homes. The special character of the neighborhood is the inspiration behind each of the one-of-a-kind properties offered within the Westside Collection.