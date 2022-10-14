For this week’s edition of “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers for their best places to get Bloody Marys — the classic spicy concoction of vodka and tomato juice, usually complete with other savory ingredients like hot sauce, horseradish, olives and celery.

Some people like their cocktails sweet, but this week’s round of recommendations is for those who like their cocktails a little bit spicier.

Whether you’re out to brunch or just catching a game, this list has your spicy drink needs covered.

Here are the top five places to *savor* this savory cocktail, courtesy of Post readers.

Louie’s Wine Dive and Kitchen 119 (Overland Park)

Louie’s Wine and Dive’s Bloody Mary on the brunch menu contains vodka, bloody mix, olive and pickle. Customers can also opt to add bacon.

Louie’s Wine Dive and Kitchen is known for its extensive wine and cocktail list, but its brunch and dinner menus also offer items like avocado omelets, churro waffles, caramelized carrot risotto, and fish and chips.

The bar and restaurant operates at 6701 W. 119th St. in the La Paloma Shopping Center.

Louie’s Wine Dive and Kitchen serves weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Regular hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Rye (Leawood)

Rye’s Bloody Mary is featured on the restaurant’s brunch menu — which also features items like smoked salmon toast, steak and eggs, burnt end hash and cinnamon rolls.

Some of its ingredients include with Bloody Mary mix with canned tomatoes, hot sauce, BBQ sauce, horseradish, and lemon juice.

Rye specializes in American “farmhouse” fare and cocktails.

Owners Colby and Megan Garrelts opened Rye’s flagship location in 2012. Five years later, they opened a second location at Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

The restaurant operates at 10551 Mission Road, at Leawood’s Mission Farms Shopping Center.

Rye in Leawood is open for brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Shack Breakfast and Lunch (Multiple locations)

Shack Breakfast and Lunch serves up brunch classics in Kansas and Missouri — with Johnson County locations in Lenexa and Overland Park.

Shack offers three different types of Bloody Mary. This includes the ‘Veggie Mary’ with asparagus, the ‘Spicy About Mary’ with habanero vodka and pepper jack, and the ‘Meaty Mary’ with bacon and a beef jerky straw.

The restaurant’s menu ranges from pancakes and omelets to sandwiches and quesadillas, in addition to “adult swim” brunch cocktails.

All three Shack locations are open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the week.

RJ’s Bob-Be-Que (Mission)

This is where this week’s roundup takes a turn from brunch to barbecue.

The RJ’s Bloody Mary is on the restaurant’s breakfast menu, and it’s made with the RJ’s signature barbecue sauce. For a twist, customers can also add bacon-infused vodka.

At 5835 Lamar Ave. in Mission, RJ’s Bob-Be-Que has been serving barbecue since 2003 — during which time they’ve been featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

The restaurant’s menu features classic barbecue sandwiches and burnt ends, in addition to signature items like bison empanadas and corn fritters.

RJ’s Bob-Be-Cue is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Burg & Barrel (Multiple locations)

The Burg & Barrel has two locations: one at Overland Park’s 75th and Metcalf Shopping Center, and another one further south at 151st and Nall in Leawood.

On Sundays, Burg & Barrel’s Bloody Mary costs only $5 all day. The restaurant’s Bloody Mary is made with 360 KC’s barbecue-flavored vodka.

Burg & Barrel specializes in burgers and craft beers at both locations, and the restaurant also has a food truck that often shows up at local events.

Other items on the menu include sandwiches, salads, wraps, and appetizers like pretzel sticks and fried mushrooms.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at its Overland Park location. The Leawood location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.