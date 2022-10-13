Good morning, Johnson County! Welcome to the near end of the week. Here’s a brief update on what’s happening around here.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 67; Low: 41. Sunny skies and breezy weather, but with relatively low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, which means conditions are staged for fires to occur more easily. Stay safe out there.
Diversions
- The Steel Wheels perform at 7 p.m. tonight at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets here.
- Starting today, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence, Mo., will host “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” a special exhibit from the George W. Bush Presidential Center. The exhibit runs through Dec. 31. More information here.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meets at 6 p.m. tonight at the Matt Ross Community Center. The agenda includes a workshop, policy overview and a presentation on what Overland Park looks like today. Agenda here.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to consider allowing plans to move forward on 25 residential lots called Blue Valley Reserves. Agenda here.
- The Westwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider an agreement for crossing guard services for local elementary schools. Agenda here.
- The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. tonight with plans to consider two agreements with a combined total of $400,000 worth of furniture purchases for next year. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Overland Park school crossing guards are closer to getting a pay raise. [41 Action News]
- Here’s how Johnson County volunteers are helping Ukrainian refugees and citizens. [The Kansas City Star]
- After Black infant mortality surged in Kansas, birth workers have jumped into action. [KCUR]