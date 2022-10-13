The Downtown Overland Park Partnership has been awarded a $3,350 Kansas Tourism Marketing Grant, which will help improve enhancements for the partnership's website. The partnership works to attract tourists to the growing downtown core. Photo via Facebook.

Good morning, Johnson County! Welcome to the near end of the week. Here’s a brief update on what’s happening around here.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 67; Low: 41. Sunny skies and breezy weather, but with relatively low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, which means conditions are staged for fires to occur more easily. Stay safe out there.

Diversions

The Steel Wheels perform at 7 p.m. tonight at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets here.

Starting today, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence, Mo., will host "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors," a special exhibit from the George W. Bush Presidential Center. The exhibit runs through Dec. 31. More information here.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meets at 6 p.m. tonight at the Matt Ross Community Center. The agenda includes a workshop, policy overview and a presentation on what Overland Park looks like today. Agenda here.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to consider allowing plans to move forward on 25 residential lots called Blue Valley Reserves. Agenda here.

The Westwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider an agreement for crossing guard services for local elementary schools. Agenda here.

The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. tonight with plans to consider two agreements with a combined total of $400,000 worth of furniture purchases for next year. Agenda here.

Noteworthy